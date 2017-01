Olivier Giroud’s incredible scorpion kick set Arsenal on the way to victory over Crystal Palace.

With a cross from Alexis Sanchez delivered behind him, Frenchman Giroud elastically reached the ball with his left foot, looping it over his head and in off the underside of the bar.

Alex Iwobi’s header sealed a win that put Arsenal third in the Premier League, nine points behind leaders Chelsea.

Palace stay 17th, two points above the relegation zone.