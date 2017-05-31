Arsene Wenger signs new two-year Arsenal deal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has signed a new two-year contract at the club which will extend his reign to 23 years.

Wenger’s deal at Emirates Stadium is due to expire this summer and speculation over his future has been rife in the final months of the 2016-17 season.

Wenger and club owner Stan Kroenke met on Monday to determine the Frenchman’s future, with the decision relayed to directors at a Tuesday board meeting.

The Gunners were fifth in the Premier League this season, the first time they have finished outside the top four since the Frenchman joined in 1996.