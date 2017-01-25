Liverpool 0-1 Southampton Highlights
Southampton reached the EFL Cup final at Wembley with a fully deserved victory over two legs against Liverpool – crowned by Shane Long’s late winner at Anfield.
Goal
by eplmatches · Published · Updated
Southampton reached the EFL Cup final at Wembley with a fully deserved victory over two legs against Liverpool – crowned by Shane Long’s late winner at Anfield.
Goal
Tags: LiverpoolSouthampton
by eplmatches · Published November 4, 2012 · Last modified November 5, 2012
by eplmatches · Published May 8, 2012
by eplmatches · Published September 2, 2012
More
Liverpool 0-1 Southampton Highlights
25 Jan, 2017
2016-17 – Match Week 22 – Day 2
22 Jan, 2017
2016-17 – Match Week 22 – Day 1
21 Jan, 2017
2016-17 – Match Week 21 – Day 2
15 Jan, 2017
2016-17 – Match Week 21 – Day 1
14 Jan, 2017
Manchester United 2-0 Hull City
10 Jan, 2017
7 Jan, 2017
6 Jan, 2017
Leicester City sign Wilfred Ndidi from Genk
5 Jan, 2017