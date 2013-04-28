EPL Records
Titles
|Most titles
|13
|Manchester United
|Most consecutive title wins
|3
|Manchester United - twice
(1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01) and (2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09).
Wins
|Nos.
|Team/s
|Most wins in a season (38 games)
|29
|Chelsea (2004–05, 2005–06)
|Fewest wins in a season (38 games)
|1
|Derby County (2007–08)
|Most home wins in a season (19 games)
|18
|Chelsea (2005–06)
Manchester United (2010–11)
Manchester City (2011–12)
|Fewest home wins in a season (19 games)
|1
|Sunderland (2005–06)
Derby County (2007–08)
|Most away wins in a season (19 games)
|15
|Chelsea (2004–05)
|Fewest away wins in a season (19/21 games)
|0
|Leeds United (1992–93)
Coventry City (1999–2000)
Wolverhampton Wanderers (2003–04)
Norwich City (2004–05)
Derby County (2007–08)
Hull City (2009–10)
|Most consecutive wins
|14
|Arsenal (between 10 February 2002 and 24 August 2002)
|Most consecutive games without a win (38 games)
|32
|Derby County (2007–08) (Derby were relegated at the end of the season and have not played in the Premier League since, so this record may be extended if they are ever promoted back to the top flight).
|Most consecutive league games without a Win from the beginning of the season
|16
|QPR (between 18 August 2012 and 8 December 2012)
|Most consecutive home wins
|20
|Manchester City (between 5 March 2011 and 21 March 2012)
|Most consecutive away wins
|12
|Arsenal (between March 3, 2013 and October 26, 2013)
|Most wins in total
|568
|Manchester United
Losses
|Most losses in a season (38 or 42 games)
|29
|Ipswich Town (1994–95)
Sunderland (2005–06)
Derby County (2007–08)
|Fewest losses in a season (38 games)
|0
|Arsenal (2003–04)
|Longest unbeaten run
|49
|Arsenal
(FA Premier League 7 May 2003 - 24 October 2004)
|Most home losses in a season (19 games)
|14
|Sunderland (2002–03), (2005–06)
|Fewest home losses in a season (19 games)
|0
|Manchester United (1995–96, 1999–2000, 2010–11)
Arsenal (1998–99, 2003–04, 2007–08)
Chelsea (2004–05, 2005–06, 2006–07, 2007–08)
Liverpool (2008–09)
Manchester City (2011-12)
|Most consecutive losses in a season (38 games)
|15
|Sunderland (2002–03)
|Most consecutive losses over more than one season (38 games)
|20
|Sunderland (2002–03, 2005–06)
(Sunderland lost their last 15 games of the 2002–03 season and were relegated. They followed this up by losing their first 5 games of the 2005–06 season, their next season in the Premier League.)
|Most away losses in a season (19 games)
|17
|Burnley (2009-10)
|Fewest away losses in a season (19 games)
|0
|Arsenal (2001–02, 2003–04)
|Most consecutive home games undefeated
|86
|Chelsea (21 February 2004 - 26 October 2008)
|Most consecutive away games undefeated
|27
|Arsenal (5 April 2003 - 25 September 2004)
|Most losses in total
|312
|Everton
Draws
|Most draws in a season (42 games)
|18
|Manchester City (1993–94)
Sheffield United (1993–94)
Southampton (1994–95)
|Most draws in a season (38 games)
|17
|Newcastle United (2003–04)
Aston Villa (2006–07, 2011-12)
Sunderland (2014–15)
|Most consecutive draws in a season (38 or 42 games)
|7
|Norwich City (1993–94)
Southampton (1994–95)
Manchester City (2009–10)
|Fewest draws in a season (38 games)
|3
|Chelsea (1997–98)
|Most home draws in a season (19 games)
|10
|Sheffield Wednesday (1996–97)
Leicester City (1997–98), (2003–04)
|Fewest home draws in a season (19 games)
|0
|Manchester City (2008–09)
Manchester United (2012–13)
|Most away draws in a season (19 games)
|10
|Newcastle United (2003–04)
|Fewest away draws in a season (19 games)
|1
|Bolton Wanderers (1995–96)
Queens Park Rangers (1995–96 & 2014–15)
Barnsley (1997–98)
Chelsea (1997–98)
Bradford City (1999–2000)
Everton (2000–01)
Ipswich Town (2000–01)
Portsmouth (2005–06 & 2007–08)
Burnley (2009–10)
Liverpool (2011–12)
Newcastle United (2013–14)
|Most draws in total
|267
|Aston Villa
Attendances
|Nos.
|Stadium
|Highest attendance, single game
|76,098
|Manchester United v. Blackburn Rovers (at Old Trafford, 31 March 2007)
|Lowest attendance, single game
|3,039
|Wimbledon v. Everton (at Selhurst Park, 26 January 1993)
Goals
|Most goals scored in a season
|103
|Chelsea (2009–10)
|Fewest goals scored in a season
|20
|Derby County (2007–08)
|Most goals conceded in a season (42 games)
|100
|Swindon Town (1993–94)
|Most goals conceded in a season (38 games)
|89
|Derby County (2007–08)
|Fewest goals conceded in a season
|15
|Chelsea (2004–05)
|Best goal difference in a season
|71
|Chelsea (2009–10)
|Worst goal difference in a season
|−69
|Derby County (2007–08)
|Most goals scored in a season by a relegated team
|55
|Blackpool (2010-11)
|Highest percentage of season goals scored in a single game
|18.6% (8/43)
|Middlesbrough (8–1 vs. Manchester City, 11 May 2008)
|Most goals scored at home in a season
|68
|Chelsea (2009–10)
|Most goals scored away in a season
|48
|Liverpool (2013–14)
|Fewest goals scored at home in a season
|10
|Manchester City (2006–07)
|Fewest goals scored away in a season
|8
|Middlesbrough (1995–96)
Southampton (1998–99)
Sheffield United (2006–07)
Derby County (2007–08)
|Most goals conceded at home in a season (42 games)
|45
|Swindon Town (1993–94)
|Most goals conceded at home in a season (38 games)
|43
|Derby County (2007–08)
Wolverhampton Wanderers (2011–12)
|Most goals conceded away in a season (42 games)
|59
|Ipswich Town (1994–95)
|Most goals conceded away in a season (38 games)
|55
|Wigan Athletic (2009–10)
|Fewest goals conceded at home in a season
|4
|Manchester United (1994–95)
|Fewest goals conceded away in a season
|9
|Chelsea (2004–05)
|Most clean sheets in a season
|25
|Chelsea (2004–05)
|Fewest clean sheets in a season
|3
|Birmingham City (2007–08)
Derby County (2007–08)
Blackburn Rovers (2011–12)
Norwich City (2011–12)
|Most games from the start of the season without a clean sheet
|27
|Blackburn Rovers (2011–12)
|Fewest failures to score in a match in a season
|0 (scored in every game)
|Arsenal (2001–02)
|Most penalties conceded
|47 (home), 93 (away)
|Aston Villa (1992–2007)
|Most goals scored in total
|1691
|Manchester United
|Most goals conceded in total
|1117
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Biggest half-time lead in the Premier League
|5 goals
|Sheffield Wednesday 5–0 Bolton Wanderers (8 November 1997)
Burnley 0–5 Manchester City (1–6 at full-time) (3 April 2010)
|Largest goal deficit overcome to win
|3
|Leeds United 4–3 Derby County (8 November 1997)
West Ham United 3–4 Wimbledon (9 September 1998)
Tottenham Hotspur 3–5 Manchester United (29 September 2001)
Wolverhampton Wanderers 4–3 Leicester City (25 October 2003)
|Largest goal deficit overcome to draw
|4
|Newcastle United 4–4 Arsenal (5 February 2011)
Points
|Most points in a season
|95
|Chelsea (2004–05)
|Fewest points in a season
|11
|Derby County (2007–08)
|Most points in a season without winning the league
|89
|Manchester United (2011–12)
|Fewest points in a season while winning the league
|75
|Manchester United (1996–97)
|Most point in a season while being relegated
|42 games: 49
|Crystal Palace (1992–93)
|38 games: 42
|West Ham United (2002–03)
|Fewest points in a season while surviving relegation
|34
|West Bromwich Albion (2004–05)
Player records
Appearances
|Most Premier League appearances
|632, Ryan Giggs (Manchester United, 15 August 1992 to 6 May 2014)
|Most Premier League appearances at one club
|632, Ryan Giggs (Manchester United, 15 August 1992 to 6 May 2014)
|Oldest player
|John Burridge, 43 years and 162 days (for Manchester City v. Queens Park Rangers, 14 May 1995)
|Youngest player
|Matthew Briggs, 16 years and 65 days (for Fulham v. Middlesbrough, 13 May 2007)
|Most consecutive Premier League appearances
|310, Brad Friedel (14 August 2004 until 7 October 2012)
|Most seasons appeared in
|22, Ryan Giggs (every season from 1992–93 to 2013–14)
Goals
|First Premier League goal
|Brian Deane (for Sheffield United v. Manchester United, 15 August 1992)
|Most Premier League goals
|Alan Shearer (260)
|Most Premier League goals at one club
|Wayne Rooney (179, for Manchester United)
|Oldest goalscorer
|Teddy Sheringham, 40 years and 268 days (for West Ham United v. Portsmouth, 26 December 2006)
|Youngest goalscorer
|James Vaughan, 16 years and 270 days (for Everton v. Crystal Palace, 10 April 2005)
|Most consecutive Premier League matches scored in
|11, Jamie Vardy (for Leicester City, 29 August to 28 November 2015)
|Most seasons scored in
|21, Ryan Giggs (every season from 1992–93 to 2012–13)
Champions
Season
Champions
|1992–93
|Man Utd
|1993–94
|Man Utd
|1994–95
|Blackburn Rovers
|1995–96
|Man Utd
|1996–97
|Man Utd
|1997–98
|Arsenal
|1998–99
|Man Utd
|1999–2000
|Man Utd
|2000–01
|Man Utd
|2001–02
|Arsenal
|2002–03
|Man Utd
|2003–04
|Arsenal
|2004–05
|Chelsea
|2005–06
|Chelsea
|2006–07
|Man Utd
|2006–07
|Man Utd
|2008–09
|Man Utd
|2009–10
|Chelsea
|2010–11
|Man Utd
|2011–12
|Man City
|2012–13
|Man Utd
|2013–14
|Man City
|2014–15
|Chelsea
|2015–16
|Leicester
