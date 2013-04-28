EPL Records

Titles

Most titles13Manchester United
Most consecutive title wins 3Manchester United - twice
(1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01) and (2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09).

Wins

Nos.Team/s
Most wins in a season (38 games)29Chelsea (2004–05, 2005–06)
Fewest wins in a season (38 games)1Derby County (2007–08)
Most home wins in a season (19 games)18Chelsea (2005–06)
Manchester United (2010–11)
Manchester City (2011–12)
Fewest home wins in a season (19 games)1Sunderland (2005–06)
Derby County (2007–08)
Most away wins in a season (19 games)15Chelsea (2004–05)
Fewest away wins in a season (19/21 games)0Leeds United (1992–93)
Coventry City (1999–2000)
Wolverhampton Wanderers (2003–04)
Norwich City (2004–05)
Derby County (2007–08)
Hull City (2009–10)
Most consecutive wins14Arsenal (between 10 February 2002 and 24 August 2002)
Most consecutive games without a win (38 games)32Derby County (2007–08) (Derby were relegated at the end of the season and have not played in the Premier League since, so this record may be extended if they are ever promoted back to the top flight).
Most consecutive league games without a Win from the beginning of the season16QPR (between 18 August 2012 and 8 December 2012)
Most consecutive home wins20Manchester City (between 5 March 2011 and 21 March 2012)
Most consecutive away wins12Arsenal (between March 3, 2013 and October 26, 2013)
Most wins in total568Manchester United

Losses

Most losses in a season (38 or 42 games)29Ipswich Town (1994–95)
Sunderland (2005–06)
Derby County (2007–08)
Fewest losses in a season (38 games) 0Arsenal (2003–04)
Longest unbeaten run49Arsenal
(FA Premier League 7 May 2003 - 24 October 2004)
Most home losses in a season (19 games)14Sunderland (2002–03), (2005–06)
Fewest home losses in a season (19 games)0Manchester United (1995–96, 1999–2000, 2010–11)
Arsenal (1998–99, 2003–04, 2007–08)
Chelsea (2004–05, 2005–06, 2006–07, 2007–08)
Liverpool (2008–09)
Manchester City (2011-12)
Most consecutive losses in a season (38 games)15Sunderland (2002–03)
Most consecutive losses over more than one season (38 games)20Sunderland (2002–03, 2005–06)

(Sunderland lost their last 15 games of the 2002–03 season and were relegated. They followed this up by losing their first 5 games of the 2005–06 season, their next season in the Premier League.)
Most away losses in a season (19 games)17Burnley (2009-10)
Fewest away losses in a season (19 games)0Arsenal (2001–02, 2003–04)
Most consecutive home games undefeated86Chelsea (21 February 2004 - 26 October 2008)
Most consecutive away games undefeated27Arsenal (5 April 2003 - 25 September 2004)
Most losses in total312Everton

Draws

Most draws in a season (42 games)18Manchester City (1993–94)
Sheffield United (1993–94)
Southampton (1994–95)
Most draws in a season (38 games)17Newcastle United (2003–04)
Aston Villa (2006–07, 2011-12)
Sunderland (2014–15)
Most consecutive draws in a season (38 or 42 games)7Norwich City (1993–94)
Southampton (1994–95)
Manchester City (2009–10)
Fewest draws in a season (38 games)3Chelsea (1997–98)
Most home draws in a season (19 games)10Sheffield Wednesday (1996–97)
Leicester City (1997–98), (2003–04)
Fewest home draws in a season (19 games)0Manchester City (2008–09)
Manchester United (2012–13)
Most away draws in a season (19 games)10Newcastle United (2003–04)
Fewest away draws in a season (19 games)1Bolton Wanderers (1995–96)
Queens Park Rangers (1995–96 & 2014–15)
Barnsley (1997–98)
Chelsea (1997–98)
Bradford City (1999–2000)
Everton (2000–01)
Ipswich Town (2000–01)
Portsmouth (2005–06 & 2007–08)
Burnley (2009–10)
Liverpool (2011–12)
Newcastle United (2013–14)
Most draws in total267Aston Villa

Attendances

Nos.Stadium
Highest attendance, single game76,098Manchester United v. Blackburn Rovers (at Old Trafford, 31 March 2007)
Lowest attendance, single game3,039Wimbledon v. Everton (at Selhurst Park, 26 January 1993)

Goals

Most goals scored in a season103Chelsea (2009–10)
Fewest goals scored in a season20Derby County (2007–08)
Most goals conceded in a season (42 games)100Swindon Town (1993–94)
Most goals conceded in a season (38 games)89Derby County (2007–08)
Fewest goals conceded in a season15Chelsea (2004–05)
Best goal difference in a season71Chelsea (2009–10)
Worst goal difference in a season−69Derby County (2007–08)
Most goals scored in a season by a relegated team55Blackpool (2010-11)
Highest percentage of season goals scored in a single game18.6% (8/43)Middlesbrough (8–1 vs. Manchester City, 11 May 2008)
Most goals scored at home in a season68Chelsea (2009–10)
Most goals scored away in a season48Liverpool (2013–14)
Fewest goals scored at home in a season10Manchester City (2006–07)
Fewest goals scored away in a season8Middlesbrough (1995–96)
Southampton (1998–99)
Sheffield United (2006–07)
Derby County (2007–08)
Most goals conceded at home in a season (42 games)45Swindon Town (1993–94)
Most goals conceded at home in a season (38 games)43Derby County (2007–08)
Wolverhampton Wanderers (2011–12)
Most goals conceded away in a season (42 games)59Ipswich Town (1994–95)
Most goals conceded away in a season (38 games)55Wigan Athletic (2009–10)
Fewest goals conceded at home in a season4Manchester United (1994–95)
Fewest goals conceded away in a season9Chelsea (2004–05)
Most clean sheets in a season25Chelsea (2004–05)
Fewest clean sheets in a season3Birmingham City (2007–08)
Derby County (2007–08)
Blackburn Rovers (2011–12)
Norwich City (2011–12)
Most games from the start of the season without a clean sheet27Blackburn Rovers (2011–12)
Fewest failures to score in a match in a season0 (scored in every game)Arsenal (2001–02)
Most penalties conceded47 (home), 93 (away)Aston Villa (1992–2007)
Most goals scored in total1691Manchester United
Most goals conceded in total1117Tottenham Hotspur
Biggest half-time lead in the Premier League5 goalsSheffield Wednesday 5–0 Bolton Wanderers (8 November 1997)

Burnley 0–5 Manchester City (1–6 at full-time) (3 April 2010)
Largest goal deficit overcome to win3Leeds United 4–3 Derby County (8 November 1997)
West Ham United 3–4 Wimbledon (9 September 1998)
Tottenham Hotspur 3–5 Manchester United (29 September 2001)
Wolverhampton Wanderers 4–3 Leicester City (25 October 2003)
Largest goal deficit overcome to draw4Newcastle United 4–4 Arsenal (5 February 2011)

Points

Most points in a season95Chelsea (2004–05)
Fewest points in a season 11Derby County (2007–08)
Most points in a season without winning the league89Manchester United (2011–12)
Fewest points in a season while winning the league75Manchester United (1996–97)
Most point in a season while being relegated42 games: 49Crystal Palace (1992–93)
38 games: 42West Ham United (2002–03)
Fewest points in a season while surviving relegation34West Bromwich Albion (2004–05)

Player records

Appearances

Most Premier League appearances632, Ryan Giggs (Manchester United, 15 August 1992 to 6 May 2014)
Most Premier League appearances at one club632, Ryan Giggs (Manchester United, 15 August 1992 to 6 May 2014)
Oldest playerJohn Burridge, 43 years and 162 days (for Manchester City v. Queens Park Rangers, 14 May 1995)
Youngest playerMatthew Briggs, 16 years and 65 days (for Fulham v. Middlesbrough, 13 May 2007)
Most consecutive Premier League appearances310, Brad Friedel (14 August 2004 until 7 October 2012)
Most seasons appeared in22, Ryan Giggs (every season from 1992–93 to 2013–14)

Goals

First Premier League goalBrian Deane (for Sheffield United v. Manchester United, 15 August 1992)
Most Premier League goalsAlan Shearer (260)
Most Premier League goals at one clubWayne Rooney (179, for Manchester United)
Oldest goalscorerTeddy Sheringham, 40 years and 268 days (for West Ham United v. Portsmouth, 26 December 2006)
Youngest goalscorerJames Vaughan, 16 years and 270 days (for Everton v. Crystal Palace, 10 April 2005)
Most consecutive Premier League matches scored in11, Jamie Vardy (for Leicester City, 29 August to 28 November 2015)
Most seasons scored in21, Ryan Giggs (every season from 1992–93 to 2012–13)

Champions

Season

Champions

1992–93Man Utd
1993–94Man Utd
1994–95Blackburn Rovers
1995–96Man Utd
1996–97Man Utd
1997–98Arsenal
1998–99Man Utd
1999–2000Man Utd
2000–01Man Utd
2001–02Arsenal
2002–03Man Utd
2003–04Arsenal
2004–05Chelsea
2005–06Chelsea
2006–07Man Utd
2006–07Man Utd
2008–09Man Utd
2009–10Chelsea
2010–11Man Utd
2011–12Man City
2012–13Man Utd
2013–14Man City
2014–15Chelsea
2015–16Leicester

Sources:

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Premier_League_records_and_statistics

http://www.premierleague.com/en-gb/about/history.html

2 Responses

  1. Ranjith Ramkissoon says:
    March 20, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    Man United this week reached 600 Premier League victories. Can you list the number of PL victories of clubs that played in ?he PL.

    Reply
  2. hellzking says:
    October 21, 2014 at 2:32 pm

    which teams record did chelsea break when they scored 95 points in the 2004-05 season?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow:

April 2017
MTWTFSS
« Mar  
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
EPL Table
PosTeamPGDPts
1Chelsea283869
2Tottenham283459
3Man City282457
4Liverpool292556
5Man Utd271952

View more