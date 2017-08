Burnley have signed Charlie Taylor from Leeds, after agreeing a deal with Stoke City for Jon Walters.

Taylor, 23, joins the Clarets on a four-year contract.

The full-back turned down an offer to stay at Leeds, where he was out of contract, but Burnley will still have to pay a fee as he is under 24.

Republic of Ireland forward Walters, 33, is also heading for Turf Moor after Burnley agreed a fee with Stoke that could reach £3m.