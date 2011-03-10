Chelsea F.C.
Chelsea Football Club are an English football club based in West London. Founded in 1905, they play in the Premier League and have spent most of their history in the top tier of English football.
The club had their first major success in 1955, when they won the league championship. Chelsea won several cup competitions during the 1960s and 1970s, but after that did not win another major title until 1997.
Despite their name, the club are not based in Chelsea, but in neighbouring Fulham. The club’s home is the 41,841 capacity Stamford Bridge football stadium in Fulham, where they have played since their establishment.
Chelsea’s regular kit colours are royal blue shirts and shorts with white socks, the combination used since the 1960s.
|About Chelsea Football Club
|Official Website:
|www.chelseafc.com
|Full Name:
|Chelsea Football Club
|Nick Name(s):
|The Pensioners
The Blues
|Founded
|10 March 1905
|Home Ground
|Stamford Bridge
Fulham,London
(Capacity: 41,837)
|Owner
|Roman Abramovich
|Chairman
|Bruce Buck
|Manager
|Antonio Conte
how about Mikel Obi’s situation in Chelsea?
He moved to China