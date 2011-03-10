Liverpool F.C.

Liverpool Football Club is an English professional football club from Liverpool, England, and plays in the Premier League. Liverpool has played at Anfield since the club’s foundation in 1892 and was admitted to the Football League a year later.

Liverpool has long-standing rivalries with neighbours Everton and with Manchester United. The team’s home colours have been entirely red since 1964 when manager Bill Shankly changed them from a red shirt and white shorts. The club’s anthem is “You’ll Never Walk Alone“.

Latest Results

About Liverpool Football Club Official Website: www.liverpoolfc.com Full Name: Liverpool Football Club Nick Name(s): The Reds Founded 3 June 1892 Home Ground Anfield



Capacity: 54,074 Owner Fenway Sports Group Chairman Tom Werner Manager Jürgen Klopp