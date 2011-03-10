Liverpool F.C.

Liverpool Football Club is an English professional football club from Liverpool, England, and plays in the Premier League. Liverpool has played at Anfield since the club’s foundation in 1892 and was admitted to the Football League a year later.

Liverpool has long-standing rivalries with neighbours Everton and with Manchester United. The team’s home colours have been entirely red since 1964 when manager Bill Shankly changed them from a red shirt and white shorts. The club’s anthem is “You’ll Never Walk Alone“.

Official Website:www.liverpoolfc.com
Full Name:Liverpool Football Club
Nick Name(s):The Reds
Founded3 June 1892
Home GroundAnfield

Capacity: 54,074
OwnerFenway Sports Group
ChairmanTom Werner
ManagerJürgen Klopp

