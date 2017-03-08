2016-17 – UCL Round of 16 – Second Leg – Day 2
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 – Second Leg – Day 2 – summary, highlights, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.
Date: Wednesday 8th March 2017
Results
Barcelona 6-1 Paris Saint Germain (agg 6-5)
Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Benfica (agg 4-1)
Reports & Highlights
Barcelona 6-1 Paris Saint Germain
Barcelona made Champions League history by becoming the first team to overturn a first-leg 4-0 deficit and knock out Paris St-Germain to reach the quarter-finals for the tenth successive season.