UEFA Champions League Round of 16 – Second Leg – Day 2 – summary, highlights, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.

Date: Wednesday 8th March 2017

Results

Barcelona 6-1 Paris Saint Germain (agg 6-5)

Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Benfica (agg 4-1)

Reports & Highlights

Barcelona 6-1 Paris Saint Germain

Barcelona made Champions League history by becoming the first team to overturn a first-leg 4-0 deficit and knock out Paris St-Germain to reach the quarter-finals for the tenth successive season.