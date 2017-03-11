2016-17 – Match Week 28 – Day 1

Premier League 2016-17 match week 28, Day 1 – summary, highlights, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.

Date: Saturday 11th March 2017

Results

Bournemouth 3-2 West Ham United
Everton 3-0 West Bromwich Albion
Hull City 2-1 Swansea City

Reports & Highlights

Bournemouth 3-2 West Ham United
Joshua King scored a hat-trick as Bournemouth boosted their Premier League survival hopes by beating West Ham to secure a first win in 2017.

Everton 3-0 West Bromwich Albion
Morgan Schneiderlin scored his first Everton goal against the club that tried to sign him as the Toffees cruised to victory over West Bromwich Albion at Goodison Park.

Hull City 2-1 Swansea City
Substitute Oumar Niasse scored two goals as Hull City secured a potentially crucial victory over fellow Premier League strugglers Swansea.

