Premier League 2016-17 match week 28, Day 1 – summary, highlights, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.

Date: Saturday 11th March 2017

Results

Bournemouth 3-2 West Ham United

Everton 3-0 West Bromwich Albion

Hull City 2-1 Swansea City

Reports & Highlights

Bournemouth 3-2 West Ham United

Joshua King scored a hat-trick as Bournemouth boosted their Premier League survival hopes by beating West Ham to secure a first win in 2017.

Everton 3-0 West Bromwich Albion

Morgan Schneiderlin scored his first Everton goal against the club that tried to sign him as the Toffees cruised to victory over West Bromwich Albion at Goodison Park.

Hull City 2-1 Swansea City

Substitute Oumar Niasse scored two goals as Hull City secured a potentially crucial victory over fellow Premier League strugglers Swansea.