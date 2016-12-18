Bournemouth 1-3 Southampton

by ·

Jay Rodriguez’s first Premier League goals since August gave Southampton victory over local rivals Bournemouth.

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow:

EPL Table
PosTeamPGDPts
1Chelsea172443
2Man City171636
3Liverpool162034
4Arsenal171934
5Tottenham171733

View more

December 2016
MTWTFSS
« Nov  
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 

More