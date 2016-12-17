West Bromwich Albion 0-2 Manchester United

#MUTVHD: Jose Mourinho

"The players were phenomenal." - Jose Mourinho talks to #MUTVHD after the 2-0 win at West Brom.

Posted by Manchester United on Samstag, 17. Dezember 2016

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his tenth goal in nine matches as Manchester United eased to victory over West Brom.

The former Sweden international headed home from a brilliant Jesse Lingard delivery after only five minutes to put the visitors ahead.

Ibrahimovic struck again just after the break when his effort from inside the box went in off Baggies defender Craig Dawson.

