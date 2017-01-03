Arsenal completed a dramatic comeback at Bournemouth as they rescued a point in injury time having fallen 3-0 behind.

Highlights

90’+2′ – Goal! Bournemouth 3, Arsenal 3. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Granit Xhaka

82′ – Dismissal – Simon Francis (Bournemouth) is shown the red card.

75′ – Goal! Bournemouth 3, Arsenal 2. Lucas Pérez (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.

70′ – Goal! Bournemouth 3, Arsenal 1. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Olivier Giroud with a headed pass.

58′ – Goal! Bournemouth 3, Arsenal 0. Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Charlie Daniels.

20′ – Goal! Bournemouth 2, Arsenal 0. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

16′ – Goal! Bournemouth 1, Arsenal 0. Charlie Daniels (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Junior Stanislas.