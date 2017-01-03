Stoke City 2-0 Watford

by · Published · Updated

Stoke ended a five-game winless run in the Premier League with 2-0 victory over Watford in bet365 Stadium.

Highlights

49′ – Goal! Stoke City 2, Watford 0. Peter Crouch (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Charlie Adam with a cross.

45’+3′ – Goal! Stoke City 1, Watford 0. Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Charlie Adam with a cross following a corner.

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow:

January 2017
MTWTFSS
« Dec  
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031 
EPL Table
PosTeamPGDPts
1Chelsea192949
2Liverpool202544
3Man City201942
4Arsenal202241
5Tottenham192339

View more

More