Chelsea moved nine points clear at the top of the table by beating Bournemouth to set a club record of 12 straight Premier League wins.

Highlights

90’+3′ – Goal! Chelsea 3, Bournemouth 0. Pedro (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

49′ – Goal! Chelsea 2, Bournemouth 0. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

24′ – Goal! Chelsea 1, Bournemouth 0. Pedro (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas.

Stats

Antonio Conte is the first Premier League manager to win 15 of his first 18 games in the competition.

Bournemouth have lost three of their past four Premier League games, conceding three goals in each defeat.

Eden Hazard is the sixth player to score 50 Premier League goals for Chelsea after Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Gianfranco Zola and Eidur Gudjohnsen.

Only Hasselbaink (84), Drogba (106) and Gudjohnsen (153) reached 50 Premier League goals for Chelsea in fewer games than Hazard (155).

Cesc Fabregas has provided 98 assists in the Premier League; only Wayne Rooney (101), Frank Lampard (102) and Ryan Giggs (162) have more in the competition’s history.