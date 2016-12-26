Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth
Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth
12 wins in a row and nine points clear at the top of the league! Merry Christmas! 🎄Posted by Chelsea Football Club on Montag, 26. Dezember 2016
Chelsea moved nine points clear at the top of the table by beating Bournemouth to set a club record of 12 straight Premier League wins.
Highlights
90’+3′ – Goal! Chelsea 3, Bournemouth 0. Pedro (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
49′ – Goal! Chelsea 2, Bournemouth 0. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
24′ – Goal! Chelsea 1, Bournemouth 0. Pedro (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas.
Stats
- Antonio Conte is the first Premier League manager to win 15 of his first 18 games in the competition.
- Bournemouth have lost three of their past four Premier League games, conceding three goals in each defeat.
- Eden Hazard is the sixth player to score 50 Premier League goals for Chelsea after Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Gianfranco Zola and Eidur Gudjohnsen.
- Only Hasselbaink (84), Drogba (106) and Gudjohnsen (153) reached 50 Premier League goals for Chelsea in fewer games than Hazard (155).
- Cesc Fabregas has provided 98 assists in the Premier League; only Wayne Rooney (101), Frank Lampard (102) and Ryan Giggs (162) have more in the competition’s history.