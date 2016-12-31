Chelsea 4-2 Stoke City
Premier League leaders Chelsea equalled the top-flight record of 13 consecutive wins in a single season by beating valiant Stoke in a thriller at Stamford Bridge.
by eplmatches · Published · Updated
Premier League leaders Chelsea equalled the top-flight record of 13 consecutive wins in a single season by beating valiant Stoke in a thriller at Stamford Bridge.
Tags: ChelseaStoke City
by eplmatches · Published September 26, 2009 · Last modified July 30, 2014
by eplmatches · Published April 14, 2008 · Last modified December 16, 2008
by eplmatches · Published December 14, 2013
More
31 Dec, 2016
31 Dec, 2016
Manchester United 2-1 Middlesbrough
31 Dec, 2016
31 Dec, 2016
31 Dec, 2016
31 Dec, 2016
31 Dec, 2016
Man Utd Goals – August to December 2016
31 Dec, 2016
Southampton 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur
28 Dec, 2016
27 Dec, 2016
Swansea City sack manager Bob Bradley
27 Dec, 2016
Allardyce Appointed Crystal Palace Boss
23 Dec, 2016