Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal

Crystal Palace boost their survival hopes to leave Arsenal struggling to maintain their run of top-four finishes under Arsene Wenger.

Former Tottenham man Andros Townsend opened the scoring before Yohan Cabaye’s well-taken second was added to from the penalty spot by Luka Milivojevic.

Sixth-placed Arsenal did not manage a shot on target in a poor second half.

Sam Allardyce Full Post Match Press Conference

Arsene Wenger Full Post Match Press Conference

EPL Table – End of week 32
EPL Table - Week 32

