Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal
Crystal Palace boost their survival hopes to leave Arsenal struggling to maintain their run of top-four finishes under Arsene Wenger.
Former Tottenham man Andros Townsend opened the scoring before Yohan Cabaye’s well-taken second was added to from the penalty spot by Luka Milivojevic.
Sixth-placed Arsenal did not manage a shot on target in a poor second half.
Sam Allardyce Full Post Match Press Conference
Arsene Wenger Full Post Match Press Conference
Match stats
EPL Table – End of week 32