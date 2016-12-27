Liverpool came from behind to seal a 4-1 victory over Stoke City on Tuesday night, moved to second in the league after maintaining their unbeaten home record.

70′ – Goal! Liverpool 4, Stoke City 1. Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom left corner.

59′ – Own Goal by Giannelli Imbula, Stoke City. Liverpool 3, Stoke City 1.

44′ – Goal! Liverpool 2, Stoke City 1. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Milner.

34′ – Goal! Liverpool 1, Stoke City 1. Adam Lallana (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.

12′ – Goal! Liverpool 0, Stoke City 1. Jonathan Walters (Stoke City) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Erik Pieters with a cross.