Chelsea’s 13-match Premier League winning streak came to an end at London rivals Tottenham as Dele Alli struck twice for the hosts.

The England midfielder met crosses from Christian Eriksen with precise headers either side of half-time to take the game away from the league leaders.

Eden Hazard screwed wide in the first half and headed off target after the break in the Blues’ best chances.

Tottenham move up to third, two points behind Liverpool and seven off Chelsea.