West Ham United 1-2 Chelsea

by · Published · Updated

Diego Costa and Eden Hazard scored as Chelsea beat West Ham to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to 10 points.

It was the Blues’ 21st victory of the league season and another big step towards winning the title in Antonio Conte’s first season as manager.

N’Golo Kante read a pass from Robert Snodgrass deep inside the Chelsea half on the left and played the ball to Hazard. The Belgium winger drove forward, played a one-two with Pedro and then shifted the ball past keeper Darren Randolph before slotting home.

The Blues doubled their lead after the break when Hazard’s corner from the left was turned in with his thigh by Costa – the Spain striker’s 17th league goal of the season.

West Ham finally pierced the last line of defence in stoppage time. Carroll robbed Cesc Fabregas and fed Andre Ayew, who squared for Lanzini to fire in.

Full time

Antonio Conte Full Post Match Press Conference

Slaven Bilic Full Post Match Press Conference

EPL Table 2016-17 – Week 27

EPL table on week 27

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow:

April 2017
MTWTFSS
« Mar  
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
EPL Table
PosTeamPGDPts
1Chelsea293869
2Tottenham293662
3Liverpool302759
4Man City292458
5Man Utd291954

View more

More