Wayne Rooney equals Manchester United’s scoring record in his team’s comfortable 4-0 FA Cup win over Reading.

Rooney registered his 249th United goal inside 10 minutes to match the 44-year-old record of Sir Bobby Charlton, who was there to witness the moment.

Anthony Martial added a crisp second as the hosts bossed the first half.

Marcus Rashford added the third before doubling his tally after a horrible error by Reading keeper Ali Al-Habsi.