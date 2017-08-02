div class=”video-container”>

Liverpool suffered their first defeat of the pre-season campaign after losing 5-4 on penalties in the Audi Cup final against Atletico Madrid in Munich.

The game finished 1-1 after 90 minutes, with Roberto Firmino’s spot-kick cancelling out Keidi Bare’s first-half opener for the La Liga side.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson saw his penalty saved by Miguel Angel Moya in the resulting shootout.

And Filipe Luis stepped up to net the decisive spot-kick.