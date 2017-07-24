Premier League Highlights - News and Gossips

Man Utd beat Real Madrid on penalties

by ·

Manchester United beat Real Madrid on penalties after their pre-season game finished 1-1 in Santa Clara.

Anthony Martial created Jesse Lingard’s first-half opener for United with a brilliant piece of skill on the left.

Casemiro levelled for Real from the penalty spot after United’s new £31m defender Victor Lindelof brought down Theo Hernandez with a rash challenge.

Seven out of 10 penalties were missed in the shootout, with Casemiro’s wild effort ensuring United edged it 2-1.

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.