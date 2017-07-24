Man Utd beat Real Madrid on penalties

Manchester United beat Real Madrid on penalties after their pre-season game finished 1-1 in Santa Clara.

Anthony Martial created Jesse Lingard’s first-half opener for United with a brilliant piece of skill on the left.

Casemiro levelled for Real from the penalty spot after United’s new £31m defender Victor Lindelof brought down Theo Hernandez with a rash challenge.

Seven out of 10 penalties were missed in the shootout, with Casemiro’s wild effort ensuring United edged it 2-1.