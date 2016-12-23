Oscar to join Shanghai SIPG in China
Chelsea have announced that midfielder Oscar has agreed to join Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG in the January transfer window.
Oscar joined Chelsea from Internacional for £25m in 2012 and has scored 38 times in 203 appearances for the club.
Conte’s arrival in the summer led to a deeper role for Oscar at the beginning of the campaign, but the switch to a 3-4-3 formation in October saw opportunities limited, and he now heads to Shanghai to link up with former Chelsea coach Andre Villas-Boas.
The Brazilian, who has won the Premier League, Europa League and League Cup during his four-and-a-half-year spell at Stamford Bridge, will earn a reported £400,000 a week.
