EPL Table 2001–2002

The 2001–02 FA Premier League season was the tenth season of the competition. It began with a new sponsor, Barclaycard, and was titled the FA Barclaycard Premiership, replacing the previous sponsor, Carling. The title race turned into a battle between four different sides – Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United.

2001–02 FA Premier League

Pos Club Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts Comments 1 Arsenal 38 26 9 3 79 36 43 87 UEFA Champions League 2002–03 First group stage 2 Liverpool 38 24 8 6 67 30 37 80 3 Manchester United 38 24 5 9 87 45 42 77 UEFA Champions League 2002–03 Third qualifying round 4 Newcastle United 38 21 8 9 74 52 22 71 5 Leeds United 38 18 12 8 53 37 16 66 UEFA Cup 2002–03 First round 1 6 Chelsea 38 17 13 8 66 38 28 64 7 West Ham United 38 15 8 15 48 57 −9 53 8 Aston Villa 38 12 14 12 46 47 −1 50 2002 UEFA Intertoto Cup Third round 9 Tottenham Hotspur 38 14 8 16 49 53 −4 50 10 Blackburn Rovers 38 12 10 16 55 51 4 46 UEFA Cup 2002–03 First round 2 11 Southampton 38 12 9 17 46 54 −8 45 12 Middlesbrough 38 12 9 17 35 47 −12 45 13 Fulham 38 10 14 14 36 44 −8 44 2002 UEFA Intertoto Cup Second round 14 Charlton Athletic 38 10 14 14 38 49 −11 44 15 Everton 38 11 10 17 45 57 −12 43 16 Bolton Wanderers 38 9 13 16 44 62 −18 40 17 Sunderland 38 10 10 18 29 51 −22 40 18 Ipswich Town 3 38 9 9 20 41 64 −23 36 Relegation to Football League First Division 2002–03 19 Derby County 38 8 6 24 33 63 −30 30 20 Leicester City 38 5 13 20 30 64 −34 28

Pld = Matches played; W = Matches won; D = Matches drawn; L = Matches lost; F = Goals for; A = Goals against; GD = Goal difference; Pts = Points

1 Since Arsenal qualified for the Champions League, their place in the UEFA Cup as FA Cup winners went to Chelsea, who were the FA Cup runners-up

2 Blackburn Rovers qualified for the UEFA Cup as League Cup winners

3 Despite relegation, Ipswich Town qualified for the 2002–03 UEFA Cup Qualifying Round as Fair Play Award winners