The 2001–02 FA Premier League season was the tenth season of the competition. It began with a new sponsor, Barclaycard, and was titled the FA Barclaycard Premiership, replacing the previous sponsor, Carling. The title race turned into a battle between four different sides – Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United.
2001–02 FA Premier League
|Pos
|Club
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Comments
|1
|Arsenal
|38
|26
|9
|3
|79
|36
|43
|87
|UEFA Champions League 2002–03 First group stage
|2
|Liverpool
|38
|24
|8
|6
|67
|30
|37
|80
|3
|Manchester United
|38
|24
|5
|9
|87
|45
|42
|77
|UEFA Champions League 2002–03 Third qualifying round
|4
|Newcastle United
|38
|21
|8
|9
|74
|52
|22
|71
|5
|Leeds United
|38
|18
|12
|8
|53
|37
|16
|66
|UEFA Cup 2002–03 First round1
|6
|Chelsea
|38
|17
|13
|8
|66
|38
|28
|64
|7
|West Ham United
|38
|15
|8
|15
|48
|57
|−9
|53
|8
|Aston Villa
|38
|12
|14
|12
|46
|47
|−1
|50
|2002 UEFA Intertoto Cup Third round
|9
|Tottenham Hotspur
|38
|14
|8
|16
|49
|53
|−4
|50
|10
|Blackburn Rovers
|38
|12
|10
|16
|55
|51
|4
|46
|UEFA Cup 2002–03 First round2
|11
|Southampton
|38
|12
|9
|17
|46
|54
|−8
|45
|12
|Middlesbrough
|38
|12
|9
|17
|35
|47
|−12
|45
|13
|Fulham
|38
|10
|14
|14
|36
|44
|−8
|44
|2002 UEFA Intertoto Cup Second round
|14
|Charlton Athletic
|38
|10
|14
|14
|38
|49
|−11
|44
|15
|Everton
|38
|11
|10
|17
|45
|57
|−12
|43
|16
|Bolton Wanderers
|38
|9
|13
|16
|44
|62
|−18
|40
|17
|Sunderland
|38
|10
|10
|18
|29
|51
|−22
|40
|18
|Ipswich Town3
|38
|9
|9
|20
|41
|64
|−23
|36
|Relegation to Football League First Division 2002–03
|19
|Derby County
|38
|8
|6
|24
|33
|63
|−30
|30
|20
|Leicester City
|38
|5
|13
|20
|30
|64
|−34
|28
Pld = Matches played; W = Matches won; D = Matches drawn; L = Matches lost; F = Goals for; A = Goals against; GD = Goal difference; Pts = Points
1Since Arsenal qualified for the Champions League, their place in the UEFA Cup as FA Cup winners went to Chelsea, who were the FA Cup runners-up
2Blackburn Rovers qualified for the UEFA Cup as League Cup winners
3Despite relegation, Ipswich Town qualified for the 2002–03 UEFA Cup Qualifying Round as Fair Play Award winners
