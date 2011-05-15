EPL Table 2001–2002

The 2001–02 FA Premier League season was the tenth season of the competition. It began with a new sponsor, Barclaycard, and was titled the FA Barclaycard Premiership, replacing the previous sponsor, Carling. The title race turned into a battle between four different sides – Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United.

2001–02 FA Premier League

PosClubPldWDLGFGAGDPtsComments
1Arsenal38269379364387UEFA Champions League 2002–03 First group stage
2Liverpool38248667303780
3Manchester United38245987454277UEFA Champions League 2002–03 Third qualifying round
4Newcastle United38218974522271
5Leeds United381812853371666UEFA Cup 2002–03 First round1
6Chelsea381713866382864
7West Ham United38158154857−953
8Aston Villa381214124647−1502002 UEFA Intertoto Cup Third round
9Tottenham Hotspur38148164953−450
10Blackburn Rovers381210165551446UEFA Cup 2002–03 First round2
11Southampton38129174654−845
12Middlesbrough38129173547−1245
13Fulham381014143644−8442002 UEFA Intertoto Cup Second round
14Charlton Athletic381014143849−1144
15Everton381110174557−1243
16Bolton Wanderers38913164462−1840
17Sunderland381010182951−2240
18Ipswich Town33899204164−2336Relegation to Football League First Division 2002–03
19Derby County3886243363−3030
20Leicester City38513203064−3428

Pld = Matches played; W = Matches won; D = Matches drawn; L = Matches lost; F = Goals for; A = Goals against; GD = Goal difference; Pts = Points

1Since Arsenal qualified for the Champions League, their place in the UEFA Cup as FA Cup winners went to Chelsea, who were the FA Cup runners-up

2Blackburn Rovers qualified for the UEFA Cup as League Cup winners

3Despite relegation, Ipswich Town qualified for the 2002–03 UEFA Cup Qualifying Round as Fair Play Award winners

1 Response

  1. Dalton says:
    December 18, 2016 at 12:24 pm

    I bet m u fans are jealous lol hahahahahahah 😀😀😀😀😀😀

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow:

January 2017
MTWTFSS
« Dec  
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031 
EPL Table
PosTeamPGDPts
1Chelsea192949
2Liverpool202544
3Man City201942
4Arsenal202241
5Tottenham192339

View more

More