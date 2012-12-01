Premier League Highlights - News and Gossips

EPL Table 2003-2004

PosTeamPldWDLGFGAGDPts
Qualification or relegation
1Arsenal (C)38261207326+4790
2004–05 UEFA Champions League Group stage
2Chelsea3824776730+3779
3Manchester United3823696435+2975
2004–05 UEFA Champions League Third
qualifying round
4Liverpool381612105537+1860
5Newcastle United38131785240+1256
2004–05 UEFA Cup First
round
6Aston Villa381511124844+456
7Charlton Athletic381411135151053
8Bolton Wanderers381411134856−853
9Fulham381410145246+652
10Birmingham City381214124348−550
11Middlesbrough38139164452−848
2004–05 UEFA Cup First
round
12Southampton381211154445−147
13Portsmouth38129174754−745
14Tottenham Hotspur38136194757−1045
15Blackburn Rovers38128185159−844
16Manchester City38914155554+141
17Everton38912174557−1239
18Leicester City (R)38615174865−1733Relegation to Football
League Championship
19Leeds United (R)3889214079−3933
20Wolverhampton (R)38712193877−3933

Sources:

2003–04 FA Premier League – Wiki
Barclays Premier League

1 Response

  1. Anonymous says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:54 am

    can arsenal. still. repeat. what they did. 2003/4

    Reply

