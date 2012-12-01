EPL Table 2003-2004
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal (C)
|38
|26
|12
|0
|73
|26
|+47
|90
2004–05 UEFA Champions League Group stage
|2
|Chelsea
|38
|24
|7
|7
|67
|30
|+37
|79
|3
|Manchester United
|38
|23
|6
|9
|64
|35
|+29
|75
2004–05 UEFA Champions League Third
qualifying round
|4
|Liverpool
|38
|16
|12
|10
|55
|37
|+18
|60
|5
|Newcastle United
|38
|13
|17
|8
|52
|40
|+12
|56
2004–05 UEFA Cup First
round
|6
|Aston Villa
|38
|15
|11
|12
|48
|44
|+4
|56
|7
|Charlton Athletic
|38
|14
|11
|13
|51
|51
|0
|53
|8
|Bolton Wanderers
|38
|14
|11
|13
|48
|56
|−8
|53
|9
|Fulham
|38
|14
|10
|14
|52
|46
|+6
|52
|10
|Birmingham City
|38
|12
|14
|12
|43
|48
|−5
|50
|11
|Middlesbrough
|38
|13
|9
|16
|44
|52
|−8
|48
2004–05 UEFA Cup First
round
|12
|Southampton
|38
|12
|11
|15
|44
|45
|−1
|47
|13
|Portsmouth
|38
|12
|9
|17
|47
|54
|−7
|45
|14
|Tottenham Hotspur
|38
|13
|6
|19
|47
|57
|−10
|45
|15
|Blackburn Rovers
|38
|12
|8
|18
|51
|59
|−8
|44
|16
|Manchester City
|38
|9
|14
|15
|55
|54
|+1
|41
|17
|Everton
|38
|9
|12
|17
|45
|57
|−12
|39
|18
|Leicester City (R)
|38
|6
|15
|17
|48
|65
|−17
|33
|Relegation to Football
League Championship
|19
|Leeds United (R)
|38
|8
|9
|21
|40
|79
|−39
|33
|20
|Wolverhampton (R)
|38
|7
|12
|19
|38
|77
|−39
|33
