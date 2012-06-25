EPL Table 2012-2013

PosTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
1Man Utd38285586434389
2Man City38239666343278
3Chelsea38229775393675
4Arsenal382110772373573
5Tottenham38219866462072
6Everton381615755401563
7Liverpool381613971422961
8West Brom
38147175357-449
9Swansea381113144751-446
10West Ham381210164553-846
11Norwich381014144158-1744
12Fulham381110175060-1043
13Stoke City38915143445-1142
14Southampton38914154960-1141
15Aston Villa381011174768-2141
16Newcastle38118194568-2341
17Sunderland38912174054-1439
18Wigan3899204773-2636
19Reading38610224373-3028
20QPR38413213060-3025

Keys:- Pos: Position, P: Games Played, W: Wins, D: Ties, L: Losses, F: Goals Scored, A: Goals Against, GD: Goal Differential, Pts: Points

1 Response

  1. EZE-NDUBUISI says:
    March 20, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    WOW,THAT’S INCREDIBLE.SIR ALEX WON THE TITLE WITH 11 POINTS.

    

