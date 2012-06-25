EPL Table 2012-2013
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man Utd
|38
|28
|5
|5
|86
|43
|43
|89
|2
|Man City
|38
|23
|9
|6
|66
|34
|32
|78
|3
|Chelsea
|38
|22
|9
|7
|75
|39
|36
|75
|4
|Arsenal
|38
|21
|10
|7
|72
|37
|35
|73
|5
|Tottenham
|38
|21
|9
|8
|66
|46
|20
|72
|6
|Everton
|38
|16
|15
|7
|55
|40
|15
|63
|7
|Liverpool
|38
|16
|13
|9
|71
|42
|29
|61
|8
|West Brom
|38
|14
|7
|17
|53
|57
|-4
|49
|9
|Swansea
|38
|11
|13
|14
|47
|51
|-4
|46
|10
|West Ham
|38
|12
|10
|16
|45
|53
|-8
|46
|11
|Norwich
|38
|10
|14
|14
|41
|58
|-17
|44
|12
|Fulham
|38
|11
|10
|17
|50
|60
|-10
|43
|13
|Stoke City
|38
|9
|15
|14
|34
|45
|-11
|42
|14
|Southampton
|38
|9
|14
|15
|49
|60
|-11
|41
|15
|Aston Villa
|38
|10
|11
|17
|47
|68
|-21
|41
|16
|Newcastle
|38
|11
|8
|19
|45
|68
|-23
|41
|17
|Sunderland
|38
|9
|12
|17
|40
|54
|-14
|39
|18
|Wigan
|38
|9
|9
|20
|47
|73
|-26
|36
|19
|Reading
|38
|6
|10
|22
|43
|73
|-30
|28
|20
|QPR
|38
|4
|13
|21
|30
|60
|-30
|25
Keys:- Pos: Position, P: Games Played, W: Wins, D: Ties, L: Losses, F: Goals Scored, A: Goals Against, GD: Goal Differential, Pts: Points
EPL Table List
- EPL Table 2016-2017
- EPL Table 2015-2016
- EPL Table 2014-2015
- EPL Table 2013-2014
- EPL Table 2012-2013
- EPL Table 2011-2012
- EPL Table 2010-2011
- EPL Table 2009-2010
- EPL Table 2008-2009
- EPL Table 2007-2008
- EPL Table 2006-2007
- EPL Table 2005-2006
- EPL Table 2004-2005
- EPL Table 2003-2004
- EPL Table 2002-2003
- EPL Table 2001–2002
WOW,THAT’S INCREDIBLE.SIR ALEX WON THE TITLE WITH 11 POINTS.