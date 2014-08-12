EPL Table 2014-2015

PosTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
1Chelsea38269373324187
2Man City38247783384579
3Arsenal38229771363575
4Man Utd382010862372570
5Tottenham38197125853564
6Liverpool38188125248462
7Southampton381861454332160
8Swansea38168144649-356
9Stoke City38159144845+354
10Crystal Palace38139164751-448
11Everton381211154850-247
12West Ham381211154447-347
13West Brom381111163851-1344
14Leicester38118194655-941
15Newcastle38109194063-2339
16Sunderland38717143153-2238
17Aston Villa38108203157-2638
18Hull City38811193351-1835
19Burnley38712192853-2533
20QPR3886244273-3130

Keys:- Pos: Position, P: Games Played, W: Wins, D: Ties, L: Losses, F: Goals Scored, A: Goals Against, GD: Goal Differential, Pts: Points.

Last Modified: 20 Jun 2015 at 23:00 GMT

EPL Table List

2 Responses

  1. Anonymous says:
    February 17, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    me and my family will join chelsea

    Reply
  2. Otumgbo says:
    August 23, 2015 at 1:39 pm

    Manchester united still d best in d world

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow:

February 2017
MTWTFSS
« Jan  
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728 
EPL Table
PosTeamPGDPts
1Chelsea253460
2Man City252252
3Arsenal252650
4Tottenham252850
5Liverpool252449

View more

More