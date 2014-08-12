EPL Table 2014-2015
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea
|38
|26
|9
|3
|73
|32
|41
|87
|2
|Man City
|38
|24
|7
|7
|83
|38
|45
|79
|3
|Arsenal
|38
|22
|9
|7
|71
|36
|35
|75
|4
|Man Utd
|38
|20
|10
|8
|62
|37
|25
|70
|5
|Tottenham
|38
|19
|7
|12
|58
|53
|5
|64
|6
|Liverpool
|38
|18
|8
|12
|52
|48
|4
|62
|7
|Southampton
|38
|18
|6
|14
|54
|33
|21
|60
|8
|Swansea
|38
|16
|8
|14
|46
|49
|-3
|56
|9
|Stoke City
|38
|15
|9
|14
|48
|45
|+3
|54
|10
|Crystal Palace
|38
|13
|9
|16
|47
|51
|-4
|48
|11
|Everton
|38
|12
|11
|15
|48
|50
|-2
|47
|12
|West Ham
|38
|12
|11
|15
|44
|47
|-3
|47
|13
|West Brom
|38
|11
|11
|16
|38
|51
|-13
|44
|14
|Leicester
|38
|11
|8
|19
|46
|55
|-9
|41
|15
|Newcastle
|38
|10
|9
|19
|40
|63
|-23
|39
|16
|Sunderland
|38
|7
|17
|14
|31
|53
|-22
|38
|17
|Aston Villa
|38
|10
|8
|20
|31
|57
|-26
|38
|18
|Hull City
|38
|8
|11
|19
|33
|51
|-18
|35
|19
|Burnley
|38
|7
|12
|19
|28
|53
|-25
|33
|20
|QPR
|38
|8
|6
|24
|42
|73
|-31
|30
Keys:- Pos: Position, P: Games Played, W: Wins, D: Ties, L: Losses, F: Goals Scored, A: Goals Against, GD: Goal Differential, Pts: Points.
Last Modified: 20 Jun 2015 at 23:00 GMT
EPL Table List
- EPL Table 2016-2017
- EPL Table 2015-2016
- EPL Table 2014-2015
- EPL Table 2013-2014
- EPL Table 2012-2013
- EPL Table 2011-2012
- EPL Table 2010-2011
- EPL Table 2009-2010
- EPL Table 2008-2009
- EPL Table 2007-2008
- EPL Table 2006-2007
- EPL Table 2005-2006
- EPL Table 2004-2005
- EPL Table 2003-2004
- EPL Table 2002-2003
- EPL Table 2001–2002
me and my family will join chelsea
Manchester united still d best in d world