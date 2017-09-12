UEFA Champions League 2017-18 match day 1 – summary, highlights, standings, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.

Tuesday 12th September

Group A Benfica 1 2 CSKA Moscow Seferovic (50′) FT Vitinho (63′ pen), Zhamaletdinov (71′) CSKA Moscow stunningly ended their run of 10 matches without a Champions League victory by coming from behind to beat Benfica. Manchester United 3 0 FC Basel Fellaini (35′), R Lukaku (53′), Rashford (84′) FT Manchester United made a winning return to the Champions League with a deserved home victory over Swiss side Basel.

Group B Celtic 0 5 Paris Saint Germain FT Neymar (19′), Mbappe (34′), Cavani (40′ pen, 85′), Lustig (83′ og) Celtic sustained their heaviest ever home European defeat as Neymar led the way for Paris St-Germain in the Champions League group-stage opener. Bayern Munich 3 0 RSC Anderlecht Lewandowski (12′ pen), Thiago Alcántara (65′), Kimmich (90′) FT Kums ( █ 11′) Bayern Munich beat 10-man Anderlecht in their Champions League opener, although the German champions were unconvincing.

Group C Chelsea 6 0 FK Qarabag Pedro (5′), Zappacosta (30′), Azpilicueta (55′), Bakayoko (71′), Batshuayi (76′), Medvedev (82′ og) FT Davide Zappacosta scored a spectacular goal and Michy Batshuayi netted twice as Chelsea equalled their biggest Champions League win with a thrashing of competition debutants Qarabag. AS Roma 0 0 Atletico Madrid FT Diego Simeone’s men hit the post twice as they fail to breakdown their hosts in their Champions League opener.

Group D Barcelona 3 0 Juventus Messi (45′ minutes, 69′), Rakitic (56′) FT Two fine goals from Lionel Messi helped Barcelona to a comfortable 3-0 win over last season’s Champions League finalists Juventus at the Nou Camp. Olympiakos 2 3 Sporting Lisbon Pardo (89′, 90’+3) FT Doumbia (2′), Batalha Martins (13′), Borges Fernandes (43′) Sporting Lisbon produced a first-half attacking masterclass to beat Olympiacos 3-2 in their Champions League Group D opener