Champions League 2017-18 – Match Day 1

UEFA Champions League 2017-18 match day 1 – summary, highlights, standings, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.

Tuesday 12th September

Group A

Benfica12CSKA Moscow
Seferovic (50′)FTVitinho (63′ pen), Zhamaletdinov (71′)

CSKA Moscow stunningly ended their run of 10 matches without a Champions League victory by coming from behind to beat Benfica.

Manchester United30FC Basel
Fellaini (35′), R Lukaku (53′), Rashford (84′)FT

Manchester United made a winning return to the Champions League with a deserved home victory over Swiss side Basel.

Group B

Celtic05Paris Saint Germain
FTNeymar (19′), Mbappe (34′), Cavani (40′ pen, 85′), Lustig (83′ og)

Celtic sustained their heaviest ever home European defeat as Neymar led the way for Paris St-Germain in the Champions League group-stage opener.

Bayern Munich30RSC Anderlecht
Lewandowski (12′ pen), Thiago Alcántara (65′), Kimmich (90′)FTKums ( 11′)

Bayern Munich beat 10-man Anderlecht in their Champions League opener, although the German champions were unconvincing.

Group C

Chelsea60FK Qarabag
Pedro (5′), Zappacosta (30′), Azpilicueta (55′), Bakayoko (71′), Batshuayi (76′), Medvedev (82′ og)FT

Davide Zappacosta scored a spectacular goal and Michy Batshuayi netted twice as Chelsea equalled their biggest Champions League win with a thrashing of competition debutants Qarabag.

AS Roma00Atletico Madrid
FT

Diego Simeone’s men hit the post twice as they fail to breakdown their hosts in their Champions League opener.

Group D

Barcelona30Juventus
Messi (45′ minutes, 69′), Rakitic (56′)FT

Two fine goals from Lionel Messi helped Barcelona to a comfortable 3-0 win over last season’s Champions League finalists Juventus at the Nou Camp.

Olympiakos23Sporting Lisbon
Pardo (89′, 90’+3)FTDoumbia (2′), Batalha Martins (13′), Borges Fernandes (43′)

Sporting Lisbon produced a first-half attacking masterclass to beat Olympiacos 3-2 in their Champions League Group D opener

