Champions League 2017-18 – Match Day 1
UEFA Champions League 2017-18 match day 1 – summary, highlights, standings, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.
Tuesday 12th September
Group A
|Benfica
|1
|2
|CSKA Moscow
|Seferovic (50′)
|FT
|Vitinho (63′ pen), Zhamaletdinov (71′)
CSKA Moscow stunningly ended their run of 10 matches without a Champions League victory by coming from behind to beat Benfica.
|Manchester United
|3
|0
|FC Basel
|Fellaini (35′), R Lukaku (53′), Rashford (84′)
|FT
Manchester United made a winning return to the Champions League with a deserved home victory over Swiss side Basel.
Group B
|Celtic
|0
|5
|Paris Saint Germain
|FT
|Neymar (19′), Mbappe (34′), Cavani (40′ pen, 85′), Lustig (83′ og)
Celtic sustained their heaviest ever home European defeat as Neymar led the way for Paris St-Germain in the Champions League group-stage opener.
|Bayern Munich
|3
|0
|RSC Anderlecht
|Lewandowski (12′ pen), Thiago Alcántara (65′), Kimmich (90′)
|FT
|Kums (█ 11′)
Bayern Munich beat 10-man Anderlecht in their Champions League opener, although the German champions were unconvincing.
Group C
|Chelsea
|6
|0
|FK Qarabag
|Pedro (5′), Zappacosta (30′), Azpilicueta (55′), Bakayoko (71′), Batshuayi (76′), Medvedev (82′ og)
|FT
Davide Zappacosta scored a spectacular goal and Michy Batshuayi netted twice as Chelsea equalled their biggest Champions League win with a thrashing of competition debutants Qarabag.
|AS Roma
|0
|0
|Atletico Madrid
|FT
Diego Simeone’s men hit the post twice as they fail to breakdown their hosts in their Champions League opener.
Group D
|Barcelona
|3
|0
|Juventus
|Messi (45′ minutes, 69′), Rakitic (56′)
|FT
Two fine goals from Lionel Messi helped Barcelona to a comfortable 3-0 win over last season’s Champions League finalists Juventus at the Nou Camp.
|Olympiakos
|2
|3
|Sporting Lisbon
|Pardo (89′, 90’+3)
|FT
|Doumbia (2′), Batalha Martins (13′), Borges Fernandes (43′)
Sporting Lisbon produced a first-half attacking masterclass to beat Olympiacos 3-2 in their Champions League Group D opener