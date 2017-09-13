Champions League 2017-18 – Match Day 2
UEFA Champions League 2017-18 match day 2 – summary, highlights, standings, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.
Wednesday 13th September
Group E
|Liverpool
|2
|2
|Sevilla
|Firmino (21′), Salah (37′), Gomez (█90’+4)
|FT
|Ben Yedder (5′), Correa (72′)
Liverpool’s first game in the Champions League since 2014 ended in a draw with Sevilla at Anfield.
|NK Maribor
|1
|1
|Spartak Moscow
|Bohar (85′)
|FT
|Samedov (59′)
Spartak Moscow fans face possible Uefa action after it appeared that a flare was fired at the referee during their 1-1 Champions League draw away to Slovenian side Maribor.
Group F
|Feyenoord
|0
|4
|Manchester City
|FT
|Stones (2′, 63′), Agüero (10′), Jesus (25′)
John Stones scored twice as Manchester City got their Champions League group campaign under way with a commanding win over Dutch side Feyenoord in Rotterdam.
|Shaktar Donetsk
|2
|1
|Napoli
|Taison (15′), Ferreyra (58′)
|FT
|Milik (71′ pen)
Shakhtar Donetsk stunned Serie A’s Napoli with goals either side of half-time to win 2-1 in their Champions League Group F match
Group G
|FC Porto
|1
|3
|Besiktas
|Tosic (21′ og)
|FT
|Souza Conceição (13′), Tosun (28′), Babel (86′)
Besiktas took full advantage of an off night for Iker Casillas as they got three important points on the road in Porto.
|RB Leipzig
|1
|1
|Monaco
|Forsberg (32′)
|FT
|Tielemans (34′)
In Group G, last season’s semifinalists Monaco were held 1-1 by upstarts RB Leipzig at Red Bull Arena.
Group H
|Real Madrid
|3
|0
|Apoel Nicosia
|Ronaldo (12′, 51′ pen), Ramos (61′)
|FT
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid began the defence of the Champions League by easing past Cypriot side Apoel Nicosia.
|Tottenham
|2
|3
|Borussia Dortmund
|Son Heung-min (4′), Kane (15′, 60′), Vertonghen (█90’+4)
|FT
|Yarmolenko (11′)
Harry Kane scored twice as Tottenham beat Borussia Dortmund to get their Champions League campaign off to a positive start and end their winless run at Wembley.