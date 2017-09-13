Premier League Highlights - News and Gossips

Champions League 2017-18 – Match Day 2

UEFA Champions League 2017-18 match day 2 – summary, highlights, standings, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.

Wednesday 13th September

Group E

Liverpool22Sevilla
Firmino (21′), Salah (37′), Gomez (90’+4)FTBen Yedder (5′), Correa (72′)

Liverpool’s first game in the Champions League since 2014 ended in a draw with Sevilla at Anfield.

NK Maribor11Spartak Moscow
Bohar (85′)FTSamedov (59′)

Spartak Moscow fans face possible Uefa action after it appeared that a flare was fired at the referee during their 1-1 Champions League draw away to Slovenian side Maribor.

Group F

Feyenoord04Manchester City
FTStones (2′, 63′), Agüero (10′), Jesus (25′)

John Stones scored twice as Manchester City got their Champions League group campaign under way with a commanding win over Dutch side Feyenoord in Rotterdam.

Shaktar Donetsk21Napoli
Taison (15′), Ferreyra (58′)FTMilik (71′ pen)

Shakhtar Donetsk stunned Serie A’s Napoli with goals either side of half-time to win 2-1 in their Champions League Group F match

Group G

FC Porto13Besiktas
Tosic (21′ og)FT Souza Conceição (13′), Tosun (28′), Babel (86′)

Besiktas took full advantage of an off night for Iker Casillas as they got three important points on the road in Porto.

RB Leipzig11Monaco
 Forsberg (32′)FTTielemans (34′)

In Group G, last season’s semifinalists Monaco were held 1-1 by upstarts RB Leipzig at Red Bull Arena.

Group H

Real Madrid30Apoel Nicosia
Ronaldo (12′, 51′ pen), Ramos (61′)FT

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid began the defence of the Champions League by easing past Cypriot side Apoel Nicosia.

Tottenham23Borussia Dortmund
Son Heung-min (4′), Kane (15′, 60′), Vertonghen (90’+4)FTYarmolenko (11′)

Harry Kane scored twice as Tottenham beat Borussia Dortmund to get their Champions League campaign off to a positive start and end their winless run at Wembley.

