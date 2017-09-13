UEFA Champions League 2017-18 match day 2 – summary, highlights, standings, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.

Wednesday 13th September

Group E

Liverpool 2 2 Sevilla Firmino (21′), Salah (37′), Gomez ( █ 90’+4) FT Ben Yedder (5′), Correa (72′)

Liverpool’s first game in the Champions League since 2014 ended in a draw with Sevilla at Anfield.

NK Maribor 1 1 Spartak Moscow Bohar (85′) FT Samedov (59′)

Spartak Moscow fans face possible Uefa action after it appeared that a flare was fired at the referee during their 1-1 Champions League draw away to Slovenian side Maribor.

Group F

Feyenoord 0 4 Manchester City FT Stones (2′, 63′), Agüero (10′), Jesus (25′)

John Stones scored twice as Manchester City got their Champions League group campaign under way with a commanding win over Dutch side Feyenoord in Rotterdam.

Shaktar Donetsk 2 1 Napoli Taison (15′), Ferreyra (58′) FT Milik (71′ pen)

Shakhtar Donetsk stunned Serie A’s Napoli with goals either side of half-time to win 2-1 in their Champions League Group F match

Group G

FC Porto 1 3 Besiktas Tosic (21′ og) FT Souza Conceição (13′), Tosun (28′), Babel (86′)

Besiktas took full advantage of an off night for Iker Casillas as they got three important points on the road in Porto.

RB Leipzig 1 1 Monaco Forsberg (32′) FT Tielemans (34′)

In Group G, last season’s semifinalists Monaco were held 1-1 by upstarts RB Leipzig at Red Bull Arena.

Group H

Real Madrid 3 0 Apoel Nicosia Ronaldo (12′, 51′ pen), Ramos (61′) FT

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid began the defence of the Champions League by easing past Cypriot side Apoel Nicosia.

Tottenham 2 3 Borussia Dortmund Son Heung-min (4′), Kane (15′, 60′), Vertonghen ( █ 90’+4) FT Yarmolenko (11′)

Harry Kane scored twice as Tottenham beat Borussia Dortmund to get their Champions League campaign off to a positive start and end their winless run at Wembley.