Game week 21 – highlights, press conference, statistics, report and many more

Date: Saturday 14th January 2017

Results

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 West Bromwich Albion

Burnley 1-0 Southampton

Hull City 3-1 Bournemouth

Sunderland 1-3 Stoke City

Swansea City 0-4 Arsenal

Watford 0-0 Middlesbrough

West Ham United 3-0 Crystal Palace

Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea

Reports and Highlights

Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea

Marcos Alonso scored twice as Chelsea beat Leicester to move seven points clear at the top of the Premier League, despite Diego Costa’s absence.

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 West Bromwich Albion

Harry Kane struck a hat-trick as Tottenham moved second in the Premier League table with a display of total dominance against West Brom at White Hart Lane.

Burnley 1-0 Southampton

Substitute Joey Barton scored the second-half winner on his league return for Burnley, who saw off Southampton in a tight contest at Turf Moor.

Hull City 3-1 Bournemouth

New boss Marco Silva guided Hull City to victory in his first Premier League match as the Tigers moved off the foot of the table with an impressive performance against Bournemouth.

More to follow…