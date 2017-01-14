2016-17 – Game Week 21 – Day 1
Date: Saturday 14th January 2017
Results
Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 West Bromwich Albion
Burnley 1-0 Southampton
Hull City 3-1 Bournemouth
Sunderland 1-3 Stoke City
Swansea City 0-4 Arsenal
Watford 0-0 Middlesbrough
West Ham United 3-0 Crystal Palace
Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea
Reports and Highlights
Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea
Marcos Alonso scored twice as Chelsea beat Leicester to move seven points clear at the top of the Premier League, despite Diego Costa’s absence.
Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 West Bromwich Albion
Harry Kane struck a hat-trick as Tottenham moved second in the Premier League table with a display of total dominance against West Brom at White Hart Lane.
Burnley 1-0 Southampton
Substitute Joey Barton scored the second-half winner on his league return for Burnley, who saw off Southampton in a tight contest at Turf Moor.
Hull City 3-1 Bournemouth
New boss Marco Silva guided Hull City to victory in his first Premier League match as the Tigers moved off the foot of the table with an impressive performance against Bournemouth.
