2016-17 – Game Week 21 – Day 2
Date: Sunday 15th January 2017
Results
Everton 4-0 Manchester City
Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool
Reports and Highlights
Everton produced a brilliant performance to stun Manchester City and deliver a serious blow to Pep Guardiola’s Premier League title hopes.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a late equaliser as Manchester United earned a draw against rivals Liverpool.