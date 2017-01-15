2016-17 – Game Week 21 – Day 2

Game week 21, Day2 – highlights, press conference, statistics, report and many more

Date: Sunday 15th January 2017

Results

Everton 4-0 Manchester City
Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool

Reports and Highlights

Everton 4-0 Manchester City
Everton produced a brilliant performance to stun Manchester City and deliver a serious blow to Pep Guardiola’s Premier League title hopes.

Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a late equaliser as Manchester United earned a draw against rivals Liverpool.

