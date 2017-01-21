Premier League match week 22, Day 1 – highlights, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more

Date: Saturday 21st January 2017

Results

Liverpool 2-3 Swansea City

Bournemouth 2-2 Watford

Crystal Palace 0-1 Everton

Middlesbrough 1-3 West Ham United

Stoke City 1-1 Manchester United

West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Sunderland

Swansea lifted themselves off the bottom of the Premier League table and dealt a huge blow to Liverpool’s title hopes with a thrilling win at Anfield. Read more…