2016-17 – Match Week 22 – Day 1
Premier League match week 22, Day 1 – highlights, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more
Date: Saturday 21st January 2017
Results
Liverpool 2-3 Swansea City
Bournemouth 2-2 Watford
Crystal Palace 0-1 Everton
Middlesbrough 1-3 West Ham United
Stoke City 1-1 Manchester United
West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Sunderland
Liverpool 2-3 Swansea City
Swansea lifted themselves off the bottom of the Premier League table and dealt a huge blow to Liverpool’s title hopes with a thrilling win at Anfield. Read more…