2016-17 – Match Week 23 – Day 1

by · Published · Updated

Premier League 2016-17 match week 23, Day 1 – summary, highlights, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.

Tuesday 31st January 2017

Results
Arsenal 1-2 Watford
Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Burnley 1-0 Leicester City
Middlesbrough 1-1 West Bromwich Albion
Sunderland 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Swansea City 2-1 Southampton
Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

Reports & Highlights

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea
Chelsea had to settle for a draw against a much-improved Liverpool at Anfield after Diego Costa’s late penalty was saved by Simon Mignolet – but still extended their lead at top of the Premier League to nine points. Read more…

Antonio Conte Full Post Match Press Conference

Jurgen Klopp Full Post Match Press Conference

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow:

February 2017
MTWTFSS
« Jan  
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728 
EPL Table
PosTeamPGDPts
1Chelsea233256
2Tottenham232947
3Arsenal232647
4Liverpool232446
5Man City221543

View more

More