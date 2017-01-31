2016-17 – Match Week 23 – Day 1
Premier League 2016-17 match week 23, Day 1 – summary, highlights, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.
Tuesday 31st January 2017
Results
Arsenal 1-2 Watford
Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Burnley 1-0 Leicester City
Middlesbrough 1-1 West Bromwich Albion
Sunderland 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Swansea City 2-1 Southampton
Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea
Reports & Highlights
Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea
Chelsea had to settle for a draw against a much-improved Liverpool at Anfield after Diego Costa’s late penalty was saved by Simon Mignolet – but still extended their lead at top of the Premier League to nine points. Read more…
Antonio Conte Full Post Match Press Conference
Jurgen Klopp Full Post Match Press Conference