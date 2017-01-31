Premier League 2016-17 match week 23, Day 1 – summary, highlights, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.

Tuesday 31st January 2017

Results

Arsenal 1-2 Watford

Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace

Burnley 1-0 Leicester City

Middlesbrough 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Sunderland 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Swansea City 2-1 Southampton

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

Reports & Highlights

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

Chelsea had to settle for a draw against a much-improved Liverpool at Anfield after Diego Costa’s late penalty was saved by Simon Mignolet – but still extended their lead at top of the Premier League to nine points. Read more…

Antonio Conte Full Post Match Press Conference

Jurgen Klopp Full Post Match Press Conference