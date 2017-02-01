2016-17 – Match Week 23 – Day 2
Premier League 2016-17 match week 23, Day 2 – summary, highlights, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.
Wednesday 1st February 2017
Results
West Ham United 0-4 Manchester City
Manchester United 0-0 Hull City
Stoke City 1-1 Everton
Reports & Highlights
West Ham United 0-4 Manchester City
Gabriel Jesus grabbed his first goal for Manchester City as the visitors hammered West Ham 4-0.
Pep Guardiola Full Post Match Press Conference
Slaven Bilic Full Post Match Press Conference
Manchester United 0-0 Hull City
Hosts Manchester United turned in a dominant display but were held to a frustrating draw against Hull City.
Jose Mourinho Full Post Match Press Conference
Marco Silva Full Post Match Press Conference