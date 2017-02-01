Premier League 2016-17 match week 23, Day 2 – summary, highlights, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.

Wednesday 1st February 2017

Results

West Ham United 0-4 Manchester City

Manchester United 0-0 Hull City

Stoke City 1-1 Everton

Reports & Highlights

West Ham United 0-4 Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus grabbed his first goal for Manchester City as the visitors hammered West Ham 4-0.

Pep Guardiola Full Post Match Press Conference

Slaven Bilic Full Post Match Press Conference

Manchester United 0-0 Hull City

Hosts Manchester United turned in a dominant display but were held to a frustrating draw against Hull City.

Jose Mourinho Full Post Match Press Conference

Marco Silva Full Post Match Press Conference