Premier League 2016-17 match week 29, Day 2 – summary, highlights, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.

Sunday 19th March 2017

Results

Middlesbrough 1-3 Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Southampton

Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool

Reports & Highlights

Middlesbrough 1-3 Manchester United

Manchester United moved up to fifth in the Premier League as Middlesbrough’s first game since the departure of manager Aitor Karanka ended in defeat.

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Southampton

Tottenham overcame the absence of leading scorer Harry Kane to secure a hard-fought win over Southampton that ensures they remain second in the table heading into the international break.

Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool

Manchester City and Liverpool had to settle for a point apiece as they battled out a thrilling draw at Etihad Stadium.

EPL Standings on Week 29

