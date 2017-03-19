2016-17 – Match Week 29 – Day 2

Premier League 2016-17 match week 29, Day 2 – summary, highlights, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.

Sunday 19th March 2017

Results

Middlesbrough 1-3 Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Southampton
Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool

Reports & Highlights

Middlesbrough 1-3 Manchester United
Manchester United moved up to fifth in the Premier League as Middlesbrough’s first game since the departure of manager Aitor Karanka ended in defeat.

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Southampton
Tottenham overcame the absence of leading scorer Harry Kane to secure a hard-fought win over Southampton that ensures they remain second in the table heading into the international break.

Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool
Manchester City and Liverpool had to settle for a point apiece as they battled out a thrilling draw at Etihad Stadium.

EPL Standings on Week 29
EPL Table Week 29

