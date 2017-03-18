Premier League 2016-17 match week 29, Day 1 – summary, highlights, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.

Saturday 18th March 2017

Results

West Bromwich Albion 3-1 Arsenal

Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford

Everton 4-0 Hull City

Stoke City 1-2 Chelsea

Sunderland 0-0 Burnley

West Ham United 2-3 Leicester City

Bournemouth 2-0 Swansea City

Reports & Highlights

West Bromwich Albion 3-1 Arsenal

Arsenal suffered a fourth defeat in five league games as Craig Dawson’s double helped West Brom inflict a major blow to the Gunners’ hopes of a top-four finish.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford

Crystal Palace earned their third successive victory thanks to an own goal by Watford’s Troy Deeney at Selhurst Park.

Everton 4-0 Hull City

Romelu Lukaku ended a week in which he turned down a lucrative new contract offer with two goals as Everton beat 10-man Hull City to move level on points with fifth-placed Arsenal.

Stoke City 1-2 Chelsea

Gary Cahill made up for conceding a penalty by scoring a late winner as Chelsea moved a step closer to the Premier League title with victory at Stoke.

Sunderland 0-0 Burnley

Bottom club Sunderland drifted further from safety with a draw at home to Burnley, whose wait for a first away win of the Premier League season continues.

West Ham United 2-3 Leicester City

Leicester City held on to claim their first Premier League away win of the season and further ease their relegation worries in a stirring victory over West Ham.

Bournemouth 2-0 Swansea City

Benik Afobe had a hand in both goals as Bournemouth moved nine points clear of the bottom three and added to Swansea’s relegation worries with victory over the Welsh club.

EPL Standings on Week 29

