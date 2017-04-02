Premier League 2016-17 match week 30, Day 1 – summary, highlights, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.

Date: Saturday 1st April 2017

Results

Liverpool 3-1 Everton

Burnley 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea 1-2 Crystal Palace

Hull City 2-1 West Ham United

Leicester City 2-0 Stoke City

Manchester United 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

Watford 1-0 Sunderland

Southampton 0-0 Bournemouth

Reports & Highlights

Liverpool 3-1 Everton

Liverpool enhanced their prospects of a top-four place by beating derby rivals Everton, whose own hopes of breaking into the battle for a Champions League qualification spot were severely damaged by the defeat.

Burnley 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham cut the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea to seven points as they overcame a stubborn Burnley at Turf Moor.

Chelsea 1-2 Crystal Palace

Chelsea’s lead at the top of the Premier League was cut to seven points after they suffered a shock home defeat by Crystal Palace and Tottenham beat Burnley.

Hull City 2-1 West Ham United

Hull City claimed a priceless win in their battle against relegation from the Premier League as a second-half fightback saw off West Ham at the KCOM Stadium.

Leicester City 2-0 Stoke City

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare continued his 100% winning start as a Premier League manager as his side edged further from the relegation zone with a convincing win over Stoke City at the King Power Stadium.

Manchester United 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

Manchester United dropped further points in their pursuit of the Premier League’s top four with a goalless draw against West Brom at Old Trafford.

Watford 1-0 Sunderland

Miguel Britos’ second-half header ended Watford’s four-game winless run, giving them victory over Sunderland and leaving David Moyes’ side rooted to the bottom of the Premier League.

Southampton 0-0 Bournemouth

Harry Arter blazed over a late penalty for Bournemouth in their goalless Premier League draw against south coast rivals Southampton.

EPL Table – End of week 30

