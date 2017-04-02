2016-17 – Match Week 30 – Day 1
Premier League 2016-17 match week 30, Day 1 – summary, highlights, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.
Date: Saturday 1st April 2017
Results
Liverpool 3-1 Everton
Burnley 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea 1-2 Crystal Palace
Hull City 2-1 West Ham United
Leicester City 2-0 Stoke City
Manchester United 0-0 West Bromwich Albion
Watford 1-0 Sunderland
Southampton 0-0 Bournemouth
Reports & Highlights
Liverpool 3-1 Everton
Liverpool enhanced their prospects of a top-four place by beating derby rivals Everton, whose own hopes of breaking into the battle for a Champions League qualification spot were severely damaged by the defeat.
Burnley 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham cut the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea to seven points as they overcame a stubborn Burnley at Turf Moor.
Chelsea 1-2 Crystal Palace
Chelsea’s lead at the top of the Premier League was cut to seven points after they suffered a shock home defeat by Crystal Palace and Tottenham beat Burnley.
Hull City 2-1 West Ham United
Hull City claimed a priceless win in their battle against relegation from the Premier League as a second-half fightback saw off West Ham at the KCOM Stadium.
Leicester City 2-0 Stoke City
Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare continued his 100% winning start as a Premier League manager as his side edged further from the relegation zone with a convincing win over Stoke City at the King Power Stadium.
Manchester United 0-0 West Bromwich Albion
Manchester United dropped further points in their pursuit of the Premier League’s top four with a goalless draw against West Brom at Old Trafford.
Watford 1-0 Sunderland
Miguel Britos’ second-half header ended Watford’s four-game winless run, giving them victory over Sunderland and leaving David Moyes’ side rooted to the bottom of the Premier League.
Southampton 0-0 Bournemouth
Harry Arter blazed over a late penalty for Bournemouth in their goalless Premier League draw against south coast rivals Southampton.
EPL Table – End of week 30