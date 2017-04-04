2016-17 – Match Week 31 – Day 1
Premier League 2016-17 match week 31, Day 1 – summary, highlights, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.
Tuesday 4th April 2017
Results
Burnley 1-0 Stoke City
Leicester City 2-0 Sunderland
Watford 2-0 West Bromwich Albion
Manchester United 1-1 Everton
Reports & Highlights
Burnley 1-0 Stoke City
George Boyd scored the only goal as Burnley beat Stoke at Turf Moor to end their seven-game winless run.
Leicester City 2-0 Sunderland
Leicester made it six wins from six under boss Craig Shakespeare as seemingly doomed Sunderland marked the two-month anniversary of their last goal with another defeat.
Watford 2-0 West Bromwich Albion
A resurgent Watford survived for half an hour with 10 men as they beat West Brom to earn back-to-back Premier League victories.
Manchester United 1-1 Everton
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored an injury-time penalty but Manchester United drew at home again in the Premier League against Everton.