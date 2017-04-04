Premier League 2016-17 match week 31, Day 1 – summary, highlights, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.

Tuesday 4th April 2017

Results

Burnley 1-0 Stoke City

Leicester City 2-0 Sunderland

Watford 2-0 West Bromwich Albion

Manchester United 1-1 Everton

Reports & Highlights

Burnley 1-0 Stoke City

George Boyd scored the only goal as Burnley beat Stoke at Turf Moor to end their seven-game winless run.

Leicester City 2-0 Sunderland

Leicester made it six wins from six under boss Craig Shakespeare as seemingly doomed Sunderland marked the two-month anniversary of their last goal with another defeat.

Watford 2-0 West Bromwich Albion

A resurgent Watford survived for half an hour with 10 men as they beat West Brom to earn back-to-back Premier League victories.

Manchester United 1-1 Everton

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored an injury-time penalty but Manchester United drew at home again in the Premier League against Everton.