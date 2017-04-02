Premier League 2016-17 match week 30, Day 2 – summary, highlights, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.

Date: Sunday 2nd April 2017

Results

Swansea City 0-0n Middlesbrough

Arsenal 2-2 Manchester City

Reports & Highlights

Swansea City 0-0n Middlesbrough

Swansea City and Middlesbrough produced a stale goalless draw which did little to enhance either team’s prospects of avoiding relegation from the Premier League.

Arsenal 2-2 Manchester City

Arsenal twice came from behind to claim a draw which keeps them seven points behind Manchester City and a place in the top four.

Arsene Wenger Full Post Match Press Conference

Pep Guardiola Full Post Match Press Conference

EPL Table – End of week 30

