2016-17 – Match Week 30 – Day 2
Premier League 2016-17 match week 30, Day 2 – summary, highlights, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.
Date: Sunday 2nd April 2017
Results
Swansea City 0-0n Middlesbrough
Arsenal 2-2 Manchester City
Reports & Highlights
Swansea City and Middlesbrough produced a stale goalless draw which did little to enhance either team’s prospects of avoiding relegation from the Premier League.
Arsenal twice came from behind to claim a draw which keeps them seven points behind Manchester City and a place in the top four.
Arsene Wenger Full Post Match Press Conference
Pep Guardiola Full Post Match Press Conference
EPL Table – End of week 30