2016-17 – Match Week 36
English Premier League 2016-17 match week 36 – summary, highlights, standings, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.
Results
Friday 5th May 2017
West Ham United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Saturday 6th May 2017
Manchester City 5-0 Crystal Palace
Burnley 2-2 West Bromwich Albion
Hull City 0-2 Sunderland
Leicester City 3-0 Watford
Reports & Highlights
West Ham United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham’s pursuit of Premier League leaders Chelsea was dealt a big blow as Manuel Lanzini’s fierce finish earned victory for London rivals West Ham.
Manchester City 5-0 Crystal Palace
Manchester City strengthened their grip on a top-four finish with a convincing win over Crystal Palace that moves them above Liverpool and into third place on goal difference.