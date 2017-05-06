English Premier League 2016-17 match week 36 – summary, highlights, standings, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.

Results

Friday 5th May 2017

West Ham United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Saturday 6th May 2017

Manchester City 5-0 Crystal Palace

Burnley 2-2 West Bromwich Albion

Hull City 0-2 Sunderland

Leicester City 3-0 Watford

Reports & Highlights

West Ham United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham’s pursuit of Premier League leaders Chelsea was dealt a big blow as Manuel Lanzini’s fierce finish earned victory for London rivals West Ham.

Manchester City 5-0 Crystal Palace

Manchester City strengthened their grip on a top-four finish with a convincing win over Crystal Palace that moves them above Liverpool and into third place on goal difference.