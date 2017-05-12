English Premier League 2016-17 match week 37 – summary, highlights, standings, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.

Highlight of the week

Chelsea were crowned Premier League champions as Michy Batshuayi’s late goal gave them the victory they required to secure the title at West Brom.

Results

Saturday 13th May 2017

Manchester City 2-1 Leicester City

Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley

Middlesbrough 1-2 Southampton

Sunderland 0-2 Swansea City

Stoke City 1-4 Arsenal

Friday 12th May 2017

Everton 1-0 Watford

West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Chelsea

Reports & Highlights

Saturday 13th May 2017

Stoke City 1-4 Arsenal

Champions League-chasing Arsenal moved within a point of fourth-placed Liverpool with a comfortable Premier League victory over Stoke.

Manchester City 2-1 Leicester City

Manchester City held on to beat Leicester City and move back into third place after referee Bobby Madley disallowed Riyad Mahrez’s late penalty for the Foxes.

Bournemouth guaranteed the highest league finish in their 118-year history by beating Burnley at Vitality Stadium.Southampton remain on course for a top-half Premier League finish as they held off a late fightback from a meek, already relegated Middlesbrough.Swansea’s Premier League safety could be confirmed on Sunday after goals from Fernando Llorente and Kyle Naughton gave them a deserved win over relegated Sunderland.Ross Barkley’s goal settled Everton’s meeting with Watford after the build-up to the match was dominated by uncertainty over the midfielder’s Goodison Park future.Chelsea were crowned Premier League champions as Michy Batshuayi’s late goal gave them the victory they required to secure the title at West Brom.