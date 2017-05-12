2016-17 – Match Week 37
English Premier League 2016-17 match week 37 – summary, highlights, standings, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.
Highlight of the week
Chelsea were crowned Premier League champions as Michy Batshuayi’s late goal gave them the victory they required to secure the title at West Brom.
Results
Saturday 13th May 2017
Manchester City 2-1 Leicester City
Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley
Middlesbrough 1-2 Southampton
Sunderland 0-2 Swansea City
Stoke City 1-4 Arsenal
Friday 12th May 2017
Everton 1-0 Watford
West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Chelsea
Reports & Highlights
Saturday 13th May 2017
Stoke City 1-4 Arsenal
Champions League-chasing Arsenal moved within a point of fourth-placed Liverpool with a comfortable Premier League victory over Stoke.
Manchester City 2-1 Leicester City
Manchester City held on to beat Leicester City and move back into third place after referee Bobby Madley disallowed Riyad Mahrez’s late penalty for the Foxes.
Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley
Bournemouth guaranteed the highest league finish in their 118-year history by beating Burnley at Vitality Stadium.
Middlesbrough 1-2 Southampton
Southampton remain on course for a top-half Premier League finish as they held off a late fightback from a meek, already relegated Middlesbrough.
Sunderland 0-2 Swansea City
Swansea’s Premier League safety could be confirmed on Sunday after goals from Fernando Llorente and Kyle Naughton gave them a deserved win over relegated Sunderland.
Friday 12th May 2017
Everton 1-0 Watford
Ross Barkley’s goal settled Everton’s meeting with Watford after the build-up to the match was dominated by uncertainty over the midfielder’s Goodison Park future.
West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Chelsea
Chelsea were crowned Premier League champions as Michy Batshuayi’s late goal gave them the victory they required to secure the title at West Brom.