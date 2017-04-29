English Premier League 2016-17 match week 35 – summary, highlights, standings, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.

Results

Sunday 30th April 2017

Manchester United 1-1 Swansea City

Everton 0-3 Chelsea

Middlesbrough 2-2 Manchester City

Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal

Saturday 29th April 2017

Southampton 0-0 Hull City

Stoke City 0-0 West Ham United

Sunderland 0-1 Bournemouth

West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Leicester City

Crystal Palace 0-2 Burnley

Reports & Highlights

Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal

Tottenham kept up their pursuit of Premier League leaders Chelsea as Dele Alli and Harry Kane struck twice in three second-half minutes to see off north London rivals Arsenal.

Spurs are four points behind Chelsea with four games remaining following the Blues’ win at Everton earlier in the day.

Premier League leaders Chelsea took a big step towards clinching the title as three second-half goals saw them overcome Everton at Goodison Park.

Pedro’s 25-yard stunner, Gary Cahill’s close-range finish and Willian’s tap-in kept Antonio Conte’s side four points clear of second-placed Tottenham, who beat Arsenal 2-0 later.