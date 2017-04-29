Premier League Highlights - News and Gossips

2016-17 – Match Week 35

English Premier League 2016-17 match week 35 – summary, highlights, standings, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.

Results

Sunday 30th April 2017
Manchester United 1-1 Swansea City
Everton 0-3 Chelsea
Middlesbrough 2-2 Manchester City
Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal

Saturday 29th April 2017
Southampton 0-0 Hull City
Stoke City 0-0 West Ham United
Sunderland 0-1 Bournemouth
West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Leicester City
Crystal Palace 0-2 Burnley

Reports & Highlights

Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal
Tottenham kept up their pursuit of Premier League leaders Chelsea as Dele Alli and Harry Kane struck twice in three second-half minutes to see off north London rivals Arsenal.

Spurs are four points behind Chelsea with four games remaining following the Blues’ win at Everton earlier in the day.

Everton 0-3 Chelsea
Premier League leaders Chelsea took a big step towards clinching the title as three second-half goals saw them overcome Everton at Goodison Park.

Pedro’s 25-yard stunner, Gary Cahill’s close-range finish and Willian’s tap-in kept Antonio Conte’s side four points clear of second-placed Tottenham, who beat Arsenal 2-0 later.

