Chelsea secured their 11th successive Premier League win as they beat Crystal Palace to move nine points clear at the top of the table.

Diego Costa put the Blues ahead with their first attempt on target as he headed in from Cesar Azpilicueta’s floated cross.

Chelsea equalled a club record of successive Premier League wins, they also won 11 matches between April and September 2009.

Premier League’s successive win record is Arsenal‘s 14-game winning run in 2002.