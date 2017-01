Leighton Baines’ late penalty rescues a point for Everton against Manchester United at Goodison Park.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s sixth goal in five games had earlier put United on course for just a third Premier League win in 11 matches. But Manchester United’s 85th minute substitute Marouane Fellaini conceded a costly penalty against his former club at Goodison Park.

