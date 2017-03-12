Liverpool 2-1 Burnley
Emre Can’s fourth goal of the season ended Burnley’s stubborn resistance as Liverpool claimed an unconvincing win to strengthen their bid for a top-four finish.
by eplmatches · Published · Updated
Emre Can’s fourth goal of the season ended Burnley’s stubborn resistance as Liverpool claimed an unconvincing win to strengthen their bid for a top-four finish.
by eplmatches · Published December 14, 2016
by eplmatches · Published May 24, 2009 · Last modified May 29, 2009
by eplmatches · Published February 12, 2014
More
2016-17 – Match Week 31 – Day 1
4 Apr, 2017
2016-17 – Match Week 30 – Day 2
2 Apr, 2017
2016-17 – Match Week 30 – Day 1
2 Apr, 2017
2016-17 – Match Week 29 – Day 2
19 Mar, 2017
2016-17 – Match Week 29 – Day 1
18 Mar, 2017
12 Mar, 2017
2016-17 – Match Week 28 – Day 1
11 Mar, 2017
Manchester City 0-0 Stoke City
8 Mar, 2017
6 Mar, 2017
Frank Lampard Retires from Football
2 Feb, 2017