Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s first Premier League goal gave Manchester United victory over top-four rivals Tottenham.

Highlights

29′ – Goal! Manchester United 1, Tottenham Hotspur 0. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ander Herrera with a through ball.

Jose Mourinho Full Post Match Press Conference

Mauricio Pochettino Full Post Match Press Conference