Liverpool 2-2 West Ham

West Ham climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone with a hard-fought draw at Anfield.

Highlights

48′ – Goal! Liverpool 2, West Ham United 2. Divock Origi (Liverpool) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.

39′ – Goal! Liverpool 1, West Ham United 2. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

27′ – Goal! Liverpool 1, West Ham United 1. Dimitri Payet (West Ham United) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

5′ – Goal! Liverpool 1, West Ham United 0. Adam Lallana (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sadio Mané with a cross.

  1. Rajmon says:
    December 12, 2016 at 6:04 am

    Well done WHU

