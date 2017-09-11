Crystal Palace Sack Manager Frank de Boer
Frank de Boer has been sacked as Crystal Palace manager after five games and 77 days in charge.
The club website says:
Crystal Palace Football Club have this morning parted company with Frank de Boer.
We would like to thank Frank for his dedication and hard work during his time at the Club.
A new manager will be appointed in due course and we wish Frank the very best of luck for the future.
There will be no further comment at this time.
The Eagles are 19th in the Premier League after losing 1-0 at Burnley on Sunday – and failed to score in their four league matches under De Boer.