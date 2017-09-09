Premier League 2017-18 – Match Week 4
English Premier League 2017-18 match week 4 – summary, highlights, standings, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.
|West Ham United
|2
|0
|Huddersfield Town
|Obiang (72′), A Ayew (77′)
|FT
Pedro Obiang’s heavily deflected goal was the moment of luck West Ham needed to set them on the way to their first points of the Premier League season as Huddersfield suffered their first defeat.
|Swansea City
|0
|1
|Newcastle United
|FT
|Lascelles (76′)
Newcastle United earned a second successive Premier League win as captain Jamaal Lascelles proved to be their match-winner at both ends at Swansea City.
A soporific first half was enlivened by a flurry of late chances at both ends and a failed Newcastle appeal for a penalty after Mikel Merino appeared to dive under pressure from Alfie Mawson.
|Burnley
|1
|0
|Crystal Palace
|Wood (3′)
|FT
Chris Wood scored on his full debut as Burnley beat Crystal Palace to move into the top half of the Premier League table and increase the pressure on Eagles boss Frank de Boer.
Clarets record signing Wood, who scored the equaliser at Tottenham after coming on as a substitute two weeks ago, seized on a horrendous back-pass from Lee Chung-yong before shooting past Wayne Hennessey in just the third minute at Turf Moor.
|Stoke City
|2
|2
|Manchester United
|Choupo-Moting (43′, 63′)
|FT
|Rashford (45’+1), R Lukaku (57′)
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored twice as Stoke ended Manchester United’s 100% start to the new Premier League season.
|Manchester City
|5
|0
|Liverpool
|Agüero (24′), Jesus (45’+6, 53′), Sané (77′, 90’+1)
|FT
|Mané (█ 37′)
Manchester City thrashed ten-man Liverpool, who had Sadio Mane sent off for a reckless challenge on Ederson.
Pep Guardiola Full Post Match Press Conference
|Arsenal
|3
|0
|AFC Bournemouth
|Welbeck (6′, 50′), Lacazette (27′)
|FT
Danny Welbeck scored twice as Arsenal returned to winning ways and condemned winless Bournemouth to a fourth successive defeat.
Arsene Wenger Full Post Match Press Conference
|Brighton
|3
|1
|West Brom
|Groß (45′, 48′), Hemed (63′)
|FT
|Morrison (77′)
Brighton recorded their first top-flight win for 34 years as two goals from Pascal Gross helped them to an emphatic victory over West Brom.
|Everton
|0
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|FT
|Kane (28′, 46′), Eriksen (42′)
Harry Kane admitted his 100th goal for Tottenham was a fluke but was delighted to reach the milestone in his side’s ruthless 3-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park.
|Leicester City
|1
|2
|Chelsea
|Vardy (62′ pen)
|FT
|Morata (41′), Kanté (50′)
N’Golo Kante says he did not celebrate after scoring against Leicester out of respect for his former side, as Chelsea beat the Foxes to climb into the top three.
Antonio Conte Full Post Match Press Conference
|Southampton
|0
|2
|Watford
|FT
|Doucouré (38′), Janmaat (66′)
Watford scored two spectacular goals as they deservedly won away at Southampton to move up to fourth in the Premier League table.
|Premier League Table – On week 4
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man Utd
|4
|3
|1
|0
|12
|2
|10
|10
|2
|Man City
|4
|3
|1
|0
|10
|2
|8
|10
|3
|Chelsea
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|5
|3
|9
|4
|Watford
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|3
|4
|8
|5
|Tottenham
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|3
|4
|7
|6
|Huddersfield
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|2
|7
|7
|Burnley
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|1
|7
|8
|Liverpool
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|8
|0
|7
|9
|West Brom
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|7
|10
|Newcastle
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|3
|1
|6
|11
|Arsenal
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|6
|12
|Stoke City
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|5
|13
|Southampton
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|5
|14
|Brighton
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|4
|15
|Swansea
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|4
|16
|Everton
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|4
|17
|Leicester
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|3
|18
|West Ham
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|3
|19
|Bournemouth
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|8
|-7
|0
|20
|Crystal Palace
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|7
|-7
|0