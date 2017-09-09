English Premier League 2017-18 match week 4 – summary, highlights, standings, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.

Pedro Obiang’s heavily deflected goal was the moment of luck West Ham needed to set them on the way to their first points of the Premier League season as Huddersfield suffered their first defeat.

Sunday, 10 September 2017

Swansea City 0 1 Newcastle United FT Lascelles (76′)

Newcastle United earned a second successive Premier League win as captain Jamaal Lascelles proved to be their match-winner at both ends at Swansea City.

A soporific first half was enlivened by a flurry of late chances at both ends and a failed Newcastle appeal for a penalty after Mikel Merino appeared to dive under pressure from Alfie Mawson.

Burnley 1 0 Crystal Palace Wood (3′) FT

Chris Wood scored on his full debut as Burnley beat Crystal Palace to move into the top half of the Premier League table and increase the pressure on Eagles boss Frank de Boer.

Clarets record signing Wood, who scored the equaliser at Tottenham after coming on as a substitute two weeks ago, seized on a horrendous back-pass from Lee Chung-yong before shooting past Wayne Hennessey in just the third minute at Turf Moor.