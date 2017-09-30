English Premier League 2017-18 match week 7 – summary, highlights, standings, press conferences, statistics, reports and many more.

Sunday, 1 October 2017

Newcastle United 1 1 Liverpool Joselu (36′) FT Coutinho (29′)

Liverpool endured a familiar frustrating afternoon in front of goal as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Newcastle.

Manager Jurgen Klopp once again saw his side dominate possession and create chances but once again saw them fail to capitalise as former Reds boss Rafael Benitez guided the hosts to a draw.

Philippe Coutinho gave Liverpool the lead with a superb 25-yard curler but more poor defending allowed Joselu to equalise with a fortunate finish before the break.

Liverpool were dominant in the second half but could not find a way through as Benitez continued his record of never losing against Liverpool during his managerial career.

Klopp’s side have now won one of their last seven games in all competitions and are seventh in the Premier League.

Everton 0 1 Burnley FT Hendrick (21′)

Jeff Hendrick finished off a magnificent Burnley team goal to beat Everton at Goodison Park as the Clarets’ impressive start to the season continued.

After withstanding some early pressure, Sean Dyche’s side took the lead against the run of play with build-up play which included a series of 24 passes.

Everton’s Nikola Vlasic was caught ball-watching as Stephen Ward cut it back into the box for Hendrick, who smartly sidestepped Morgan Schneiderlin’s poor attempt at a challenge and placed it into the net from 15 yards.

It is Burnley’s best ever start to a Premier League season as they move to sixth in the table and have eight away points, more than they accumulated in the whole of last season.

Arsenal 2 0 Brighton Monreal (16′), Iwobi (56′) FT

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger celebrated the 21st anniversary of his arrival at the club with a routine victory over Brighton.

Nacho Monreal put the Gunners ahead early on when he shot through a crowded penalty area after Brighton had failed to clear a free-kick.

A well worked Brighton free-kick resulted in Solly March striking the post from 20 yards shortly afterwards.

But Arsenal added a second goal after half-time when a slick passing move on the counter-attack was emphatically finished off by Alex Iwobi.

Saturday, 30 September 2017

Chelsea 0 1 Manchester City FT De Bruyne (67′)

Kevin de Bruyne scored an excellent winner as Manchester City beat Chelsea to go back to the top of the Premier League.

Kevin de Bruyne’s spectacular 67th-minute winner against his former club, a rising left-foot drive from outside the area, gave Pep Guardiola’s side a victory their dominance deserved and saw them leapfrog back over arch-rivals Manchester United.

City were without striker Sergio Aguero, who sustained rib injuries in a car crash in Amsterdam on Thursday, while Chelsea lost top scorer Alvaro Morata to injury in the first half.

AFC Bournemouth 0 0 Leicester City FT

Bournemouth and Leicester City’s disappointing starts to the Premier League season continued as they delivered a goalless draw at Dean Court.

Manchester United 4 0 Crystal Palace Mata (3′), Fellaini (35′, 49′), R Lukaku (86′) FT

Manchester United put in a dominant performance to beat a terrible Crystal Palace, who have lost all seven Premier League games this season without scoring.

Unbeaten United led within three minutes when Marcus Rashford’s excellent work on the left wing ended with a cut-back to Juan Mata, who steered home from 10 yards out.

Their second came when Ashley Young crossed for Marouane Fellaini to volley home from two yards out at the back post.

Fellaini scored his second goal with a close-range header from Rashford’s free-kick early in the second half.

Romelu Lukaku scored a late fourth – his 11th goal in 10 United games – by converting Anthony Martial’s cross from close range.

Stoke City 2 1 Southampton Diouf (40′), Crouch (85′) FT Yoshida (75′)

Stoke City secured their second league win of the season as substitute Peter Crouch netted the winner against a goal-shy Southampton.

West Bromwich Albion 2 2 Watford Rondón (18′), Evans (21′) FT Doucouré (37′), Richarlison (90’+5)

Richarlison scored an injury-time equaliser as Watford came from two goals down to save a point at West Bromwich Albion.

West Ham United 1 0 Swansea City Sakho (90′) FT

West Ham climbed out of the Premier League’s bottom three after Diafra Sakho’s late goal gave them victory over Swansea and eased the pressure on manager Slaven Bilic.

Huddersfield 0 4 Tottenham Hotspur Kane (9′, 23′), Davies (16′), Sissoko (90’+1) FT

Harry Kane bettered his own record for goals scored in a calendar month as his double strike helped Tottenham to a comfortable win at Huddersfield.